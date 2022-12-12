Put Your Hands Up hitmaker Cassper Nyovest has recently given South African people sound advice

According to the talented rapper, Africans should consider dealing with their problems in a way that is appropriate for the environments in which they live

Netizens had mixed reactions, with some agreeing with him and others accusing Cass of hypocrisy

Cassper Nyovest has offered advice on dealing with African problems.

Cassper Nyovest is in trouble after saying African problems require African solutions. Image: @casspernyovest

Mufasa shared a post that sparked a huge debate on the timeline. Nyovie urged everyone to start thinking about how to solve African problems in African ways.

"We need African solutions for African problems. We can’t copy and paste everything."

However, the Twitter post turned sour when one internet user implied that the advice Cass shared didn't make sense because he's also one of those who seek western validation.

The peep elaborated, saying that Cassper's career is built on imitating and copying American culture, but advised Mzansi not to do the same. The peep wrote:

"But you copy and paste American rappers bafo, chains, stunting with cars always speaking English and all..but ke we are all entitled to what we love..."

Cassper's fans came to the rapper's rescue, saying that the critical peep should read to understand rather than just reply.

"That’s why he said “we need” not I have solutions. That’s why in every English paper they always wrote read carefully before you answer"

Other fans thought Cass was clever in his imitation of the West.

"we can't copy and paste everything" He copies the West and makes money,, good for him. But our country copying the west to try to solve our problems is not working at all.. Please solve your anger before tweeting "

Other netizens in the comments section continued to add to the debate by sharing their honest opinions. Netizens wrote:

@ThaamiNdlovu said:

"You are now sounding like you have matric "

@TJayNdazi shared:

"But when it comes to religion people are not ready for that conversation."

@kealedwabax replied:

"Sadly based on the way our African societies are structured today, African solutions would be viable solutions, but not many would conform because of how deep Western life and ideologies have been engraved in our “ identities”.‍♂️"

@brainz305 commented:

"True. Musically we had our original thing Amapiano not a copy and paste but unfortunately, it looks like the Americans and Europeans are diluting it."

@malomepaloni wrote:

"Let's start by supporting local and stop with the international brands."

@TrevorKamoto added:

"We need young Africans to take part in creating the future of Africa, that's all. We've got too Many young people who couldn't be bothered about the future of the continent & expect 70yr Olds to make decisions in our best interests. Young people just need to show up."

Source: Briefly News