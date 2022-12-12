South Africans couldn't agree with what Duduzane Zuma said about not taking any shortcuts in life to succeed

The son of the former president seemed to be on some sort of podcast or radio show about achieving dreams and goals

The words he said on it were either loved by a few for the motivation, but others didn't buy it noting that he is privileged

South Africans were on polar opposite sides when they watched a clip of Duduzane Zuma talking about how you shouldn't take shortcuts if you want to achieve in life.

Folks pointed out that a former president's son shouldn't talk about taking shortcuts, since he had privileges. Images: dreamconquerors/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

dreamconquerors shared the clip on Instagram where it quickly had peeps talking about whether or not Duduzane's words were legitimate. The show that he spoke on revolves around the topic of empowerment and achieving goals in life.

The son of a former president

The fact that Duduzane is the son of a former president didn't sit too well with most people because of the privileges that entail meaning that life will have many shortcuts for you to take.

Some peeps didn't see it this way however and appreciated the words he shared, finding them to be motivational.

See the polarising comments below:

wahloveswah said:

"Bra somebody born into enormous privilege ain't got nothing to say to me about discipline, hard work and dedication."

boi.r_ mentioned:

"A Zuma is telling you to not take shortcuts. Please be real."

viwe_kent commented:

"No shortcuts as long as you are the son of the president."

kilebohile__ posted:

"Ahh guys come on."

nomsa9402 shared:

"No shortcuts buddy "

_.bonz.ranaver._ said:

" Appreciate the post concerning don't try other things."

phila.mzileni94 mentioned:

"What more could he say? "

billz1 commented:

"Power to the people "

Source: Briefly News