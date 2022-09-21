Duduzane Zuma got his men on the ground, and they did the most to clean up Durban and the surrounding areas

A Duduzane supporter page shared multiple clips and pics of the selfless acts of kindness, praising the man himself

So many people are grateful for all that Duduzane is doing and pray that it continues if he wins the presidency

Duduzane Zuma is proving why he is fit to run our beautiful country. Getting his hands dirty, Duduzane and his team conquered various clean-up projects in and around Durban.

Duduzane Zuma warmed hearts after he got his hands dirty cleaning up Durban. Image: Facebook / Duduzane Zuma For ANC President

Source: Facebook

Durban is a beautiful city. However, it is no secret that it has been neglected and is slowly taking a turn for the worst. Duduzane wants to ensure this does not happen, so he got his men on the ground and got down to business.

Facebook page Duduzane Zuma For ANC President shared multiple clips and pictures of young Zuma and his team doing the most. They reformed a sports field for children to use, among many other things.

Duduzane got some of his famous friends like DJ Tira involved too. Awesome work!

The people of Mzansi shower Duduzane with praise

Many people took to the comment sections of the various posts to commend Duduzane and his team for their work. These are pressing issues that deserve attention, and people are glad that someone is putting time into them.

Take a look at some of the supportive comments:

Andile Mthembu said:

“My leadership please help our teams we have netball club and soccer I'm at ESHOWE.”

Owen Mbatha said:

“Bru you are so humble to everyone I’m your biggest fan I’m inspired by your great work keep it up u are teaching us young generation the importance of helping but Bru I still want you to teach me that PERFECT ENGLISH OF YOURS I want to upgrade my vocabulary god bless you bru.”

Cllr. P.G Mavundla said:

“I would like to thank you Mr. Duduzane Zuma for on other occasions rallied behind our city in cleaning efforts across the city. Just last weekend, you have put together your teams and asked for my support in cleaning up the Quarry Road informal settlements and riverbank. To us, this display of responsible citizenship and giving back by you Nxamalala with no expectations from the municipality is highly commendable and humbling.”

Nomvuzo Booi said:

“Show them Dudu, show them what leadership is... Cleary they don't know, thanks a lot, Amandla ✊️”

Ntsiki Mazwai shows love to Duduzane Zuma, claims he is above others such as Nhlanhla Lux and more

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai is known for her brutal honesty but also gives credit where she thinks it is due. Ntsiki Mazwai gave props to Duduzane Zuma for how he has been navigating politics.

Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma continues to make his mark on the South African political scene. Duduzane Zuma seems to have gotten the favour of the controversial Ntsiki Mazwai.

In a tweet, Ntsiki compared Duduzane Zuma to his political peers Nhlanhla Lux and Gayton McKenzie from Patriotic Alliance. Ntsiki admitted that she champions Duduzane over the other two he said:

"What I like about Duduzane is that unlike boGayton and Nhlanhla, he is not the gardener."

Source: Briefly News