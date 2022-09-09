Ntsiki Mazwai expressed her support for Duduzane Zuma when compared to other popular politicians

The strongly opinionated media personality Ntsiki Mazwai let it be known that she has a preference between Duduzane Zuma, Gayton McKenzie and Nhlanhla Lux

Ntsiki Mazwai gave her thoughts on Duduzane Zuma's approach to politics and had nothing but good things to say

Ntsiki Mazwai is known for her brutal honesty but also gives credit where she thinks it is due. Ntsiki Mazwai gave props to Duduzane Zuma for how he has been navigating politics.

Ntsiki Mazwai let it be known that she currently favours Duduzane Zuma over other politicians. Image: Instagram Getty Images/Antonio Muchave

Source: UGC

Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma continues to make his mark on the South African political scene. Duduzane Zuma seems to have gotten the favour of the controversial Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki Mazwai rallies behind Duduzane Zuma

In a tweet, Ntsiki compared Duduzane Zuma to his political peers Nhlanhla Lux and Gayton McKenzie from Patriotic Alliance. Ntsiki admitted that she champions Duduzane over the other two he said:

"What I like about Duduzane is that unlike boGayton and Nhlanhla, he is not the gardener."

Support for the son of former president Jacob Zuma has grown on social media. Duduzane Zuma's popularity is largely thanks to his hands-on efforts.

@AwaitedOne1 commented:

"Duduzane Zuma filling the leadership vacuum left by Ramaphosa. Cleaning up after #KZNFloods. Civil Society Organizations and businesses were calling the public to help cleanup KZN after the July uprising. Where is that energy now? #RamaphosaMustGo"

@azania1023 commented:

"Duduzane Zuma might not be a now but he is definitely the future. He has this influence communities to do things for themselves without the government.

@Sisi_Sasha commented:

"Deputy mayor and businessman Philani Mavundla will be joining ANC branch chair and businessman Duduzane Zuma in cleaning some of the filth in our beautiful city today. Leadership."

@WisemanSaneleM1 commented:

"Cyril Ramaphosa feels threatened by Duduzane Zuma no wonder he is also going around picking up papers and tins.. what a weak old man."

@Lungaissa3 commented:

"Duduzane Zuma, we will support you even in Limpopo bro. Malema and Ramaposa failed us dismally."

"Well done, Makoya": DJ Tira cleans up Durban CBD, fans applaud musician

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira is doing his bit to keep the city of Durban clean. The Afrotainment boss collaborated with eThekwini Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla on a campaign to clean the Durban CBD.

On Thursday, 8 September, Tira, other Durban musicians and scores of people heed the call to clean the CBD ahead of the festive season. Apart from DJ Tira and Mavundla, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Duzuzane Zuma also showed up at the campaign.

DJ Tira told Briefly News that it's important to keep the city clean to attract visitors. Durban attracts thousands of tourists during the summer season.

Source: Briefly News