DJ Tira is doing his bit to spread good in South Africa as he will join the deputy mayor of Durban Cllr P.G Mavundla, on the streets to clean up

South African Musician DJ Tira is determined to make a difference as he shared a call out to his co-workers on social media

DJ Tira's supporters were impressed that the musician was willing to take matters into his own hands

DJ Tira is doing his part in making things better in Durban after they faced a natural disaster. DJ Tira will make an effort to work with the deputy mayor of Durban, P.G Mavundla, in a city-wide clean-up.

DJ Tira holds his hometown Durban close to his heart as he'll take to the streets to clean downtown. Image: Instagram/ @djtira

Source: Instagram

The musician constantly tries to give back to his community, and this time he is taking a more hands-on approach. DJ Tira's move to clean up the city personally follows in the footsteps of politician Duduzane Zuma.

DJ Tira promotes Durban city clean-up

DJ Tira shared a post on Instagram to encourage funds to clean up their surrounding cities. In the post, DJ Tira said he would join the Durban deputy mayor P.G Mavundla to clean up downtown Durban. He also encouraged his fellow entertainers as he wrote:

" I'm calling on all Durban artists to join me and my Afrotainment family as we clean Durban ahead of Durban Summer 2022."

DJ Tira's fans were inspired as they praised his efforts. The musician is making the same contributions as Duduzane Zuma.

@redeemer_sa commented:

"Nazoke, DJ Tira"

@031_dkm commented:

"Aziwe, Tira!"

@nhlanhlakubeka commented:

"Tira, you are eating well now you are eating you are going to clean."

Duduzane cleaned the streets after Durban faced severe flooding and provided houses to flood victims. Briefly News readers reacted to seeing the city getting cleaned up by the political public figure.

Mxolisi Maxwell Maxwell commented:

"Yes to be a leader of those who were involved in the cleanup."

Sonto R debe commented:

"My favourite Duduzane, his also a South African concerned citizen big up boy.

Mamza Lesoro commented:

"Duduzane and Gayton Mackenzie must just lead this country. They are always hands-on. They care about development.

Daniel Ntanela commented:

"I trust Duduzane can change South Africa, according to my understanding.

Khula Mkhondo Gabela commented:

"Our future president, We need soldiers like you Duduzane Zuma, keep it up, good work."

Sbusiso Makhathini commented:

"I think he's okay compared to most of the ANC's popular candidates."

"Still happily in love": DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi shuts down divorce rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Former Mafikizolo dancer and DJ Tira's wife has slammed trolls who were spreading false information about her marriage.

According to TshisaLIVE, internet users speculated that the famous couple was on their way to splitville following rumours of infidelity. After 18 years of dating and nearly a decade as husband and wife, the businesswoman clarified that she and DJ Tira are still very much in love and going strong.

Speaking about what might have sparked the controversy, Gugu Khathi said that perhaps it was the fact that she arrived at the #SAMA28 late, causing both her and DJ Tira to arrive at different times.

Source: Briefly News