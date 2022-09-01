Presidential hopeful Duduzane Zuma helped out a sweet elderly man by building him a house with a team of community members

Jacob Zuma's son has aspirations to lead the ANC, and this video showed his willingness to help the community

South African peeps loved the video and found it inspiring, with some even wishing for him to be president

Duduzane Zuma rolled up his sleeves to help build a madala a house with the help of the local community.

Duduzane Zuma helped build a house for a senior citizen, which Mzansi appreciated. Images: Duduzane Zuma For ANC President/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

His presidential account, called Duduzane Zuma For ANC President, made the post on Facebook to much praise.

Jacob Zuma's son hopes to contest the top leadership position in the ANC this year and has started campaigning by doing various grassroots activities such as this one.

In the clip, you can see Duduzane helping out with the construction work by lifting some cement bricks, saying:

"BRICS baba, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa."

The video then shows the house being constructed by other people as well, with Duduzane offering assistance here and there.

The second video shows him standing with the elderly man he gave his assistance to and telling him how he pulled together people from the community to help him. Mzansi peeps loved the kind act, with many wishing he could be president. See the reactions below:

Rakobela Fifi Sebata said:

"The love you have for us South Africans is unconditional May our lord God bless you all the time. Big up. Duduzane Zuma."

Nana Maloyi commented:

"Aaaah, the LORD notices your heart & elevates you Nxamalala. Siyabonga Msholozi, more blessings on you, our king "

Thobile Nxumalo mentioned:

"Wow that's wonderful God bless u and your team "

Bruce Gater shared:

"Awesome job, my brothers. God bless you all always "

Ellen Williams posted:

"God bless you "

Akhona May said:

"Well done Nxamalala, just keep it up."

Ross Mtn Ndaba commented:

"Amazing job you doing bro, keep doing it."

Phele Sithomo mentioned:

"My future president "

Duduzane Zuma hands over new house to victims who lost their home in KZN floods

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on Duduzane Zuma, who has gifted a KZN family a new house after they lost their home in the deadly floods earlier this year.

A video is making its rounds on social media and shows the chairperson standing with an unidentified man as he cuts the red ribbon spread across the entryway.

Source: Briefly News