Gugu Khathi, a businesswoman and DJ Tira's wife, has taken to the media to clarify that Makoya Bearings and her do not intend to divorce

This came after internet trolls began spreading rumours that the couple was planning to back out of their marriage vows

Gugu said that she has no idea where the fake news came from, but she can confirm that DJ Tira and her are still in love

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Tira’s Wife Gugu Khathi has slammed divorce speculations about her marriage. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Former Mafikizolo dancer and DJ Tira's wife has slammed trolls who were spreading false information about her marriage.

According to TshisaLIVE, internet users speculated that the famous couple was on their way to splitville following rumours of infidelity. After 18 years of dating and nearly a decade as husband and wife, the businesswoman clarified that she and DJ Tira are still very much in love and going strong.

"I don't think we have issues that could be putting us in a situation where we're even considering [divorce]. So, no.”

Speaking about what might have sparked the controversy, Gugu Khathi said that perhaps it was the fact that she arrived at the #SAMA28 late, causing both her and DJ Tira to arrive at different times.

Another reason, according to Gugu, could be that they live apart. Gugu lives in Joburg, while DJ Tira stays in Durban, further reports TshisaLIVE.

"He comes to Joburg to our home where our kids are because I work in Joburg full time ... we've always had a home in Joburg and we've always had homes in Durban, so nothing has changed"

The news comes after Gugu wrote a heartfelt birthday post to DJ Tira on 24 August 2022 when the Nguwe hitmaker turned 46 years old. On Instagram Gugu Khathi shared the following post:

DJ Tira promotes opening the industry, shares sneak peek of hot collab with new talent on Mzansi’s music scene

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is opening up the entertainment industry with his own projects. DJ Tira was happy to show that South Africa is not short of artists.

DJ Tira opened some doors for a lucky few on the entertainment scene. DJ Tira for doing the most for the youth who are eager for recognition.

DJ Tira shared an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes of what he has coming next with some raw unexplored talent. DJ Tira shared six pictures and videos on set with talented women.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News