DJ Tira wants the music industry to have more opportunities, and he is leading by example with his latest collaboration

Malume classic hitmaker DJ Tira shared a post about some new entertainers that he worked with as he showed himself on set

Fans of DJ Tira were excited to see what he is doing to empower young people in the South African entertainment industry

DJ Tira is opening up the entertainment industry with his own projects. DJ Tira was happy to show that South Africa is not short of artists.

DJ Tira put his money where his mouth is by including some unknown artists to help open up the industry. Image: Instagram/djtira

DJ Tira opened some doors for a lucky few on the entertainment scene. DJ Tira for doing the most for the youth who are eager for recognition.

DJ Tira gives preview of upcoming project showcasing new artists

DJ Tira shared an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes of what he has coming next with some raw unexplored talent. DJ Tira shared six pictures and videos on set with talented women.

Fans of DJ Tira were inspired and applauded the musician on his contribution to young people's careers.

@luckymlambu commented:

The man with a style and talent asambe ke."

@marloom_aines commented:

"You the man, uncle. Tell them to open for us it's been a while since skokoda."

@thuladladla_masuku commented:

"Malume you the best."

@oscarmbo commented:

"That’s why you gonna be here for a long time! You constantly open the up the game for the young ones. God Bless!"

"Make it make sense": Peeps left puzzled after Tira's pic with Zim president

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira shared a snap standing next to Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's president. DJ Tira expressed his excitement over the Zimbabwe presidential visit.

In the post, DJ Tira suggested that the meeting with Emmerson Mnangagwa was a step forward for his plans. DJ Tira was happy to let fans know he had the ball running on something major.

DJ Tira seems to be celebrating a successful meeting with Zimbabwean president Mnangagwa. DJ Tira shared the picture on social media and was elated to make a mysterious announcement

