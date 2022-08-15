DJ Tira shared some pictures from his trip to Zimbabwe, where he visited the president Emmerson Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa met with DJ Tira for what the musician has suggested will be a huge deal in the near future

Netizens had mixed reactions to DJ Tira's visit to see Emmerson Mnangagwa, as most were puzzled by the unexpected pairing

DJ Tira share a snap standing next to Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's president. DJ Tira expressed his excitement over the Zimbabwe presidential visit.

DJ Tira was excited to share pictures standing next to Emmerson Mnangagwa. Image: Twitter/@DJTira/ Instagram/@djtira

In the post, DJ Tira suggested that the meeting with Emmerson Mnangagwa was a step forward for his plans. DJ Tira was happy to let fans know he had the ball running on something major.

DJ Tira visits Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe

DJ Tira seems to be celebrating a successful meeting with Zimbabwean president Mnangagwa. DJ Tira shared the picture on social media and was elated to make a mysterious announcement. He wrote:

"Something big is on the way #TakaendaTakaenda."

Some netizens thought that the president was campaigning for votes. Peeps were surprised that DJ Tira would meet with the Zimbabwean president. Others were unimpressed that DJ Tira was posing with the president, who has allegations of genocide, according to Mail and Guardian.

@NelsonWabantu commented:

"For the benefit of the doubt, we are not going to insult you malume, in case you didn't know that you are standing next to a murderer."

@Langa35541575 commented:

"Gukurahundi guy this Mnangagwa, the guy, will answer to God one day for killing millions of people, ngumthakathi nje lona."

@Langa35541575 commented:

"So this guy has started campaigns for votes using abo Dj Tira "

@Mandie26 commented:

"You endorse a Gukurahundists murderer who makes it impossible for Zimbabweans to go back home. You are not the one starving and dying in the hands of this tyrant. That's what you come out here supporting!?"

@khosi_magwaza commented:

"Kahleni bo! Ufunani lapho manje, Makoya? "

@Gabadela7 commented:

"Akuhlangani. [Make it make sense.]"

@shades_of_braun commented:

"At least you didn't wear the scarf."

