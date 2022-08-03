South African musician DJ Tira may be looking into switching professions with his latest business idea

DJ Tira took to social media and shared the plans he is making outside of the South African music industry

Fans of the musician were impressed by DJ Tira's smart decision to invest in agricultural land for wealth

Ngilimeli hitmaker DJ Tira is well known for creating countless South African jams. The seasoned musician now wants to make moves in a completely different direction.

DJ Tira was proud to stand on his land as he celebrated and implied that he will soon be able to use it for business. Image: Instagram/@djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira shared pictures of his land on social media. DJ Tira's followers reacted to his plans with words of encouragement.

DJ Tira's fans admire his wise business decision

Tira took to Instagram to show off pictures of his farmland. The musician dropped a clue that he will soon be going into farming as he captioned the post:

"Bold moves."

The step into agriculture gives DJ Tira a reason to celebrate after losing his passport in Zimbabwe. The DJ was excited to share an array of pictures of himself exploring his property. The musician's fans admired the musician's decision to look into other ways to make money.

@trigger_o_desse commented:

"It's the way of the future, my guy, congrats"

@angel_mdizela commented:

"Congrats!! Very bold move malume."

@sechaba_sizwe commented:

"Not only bold but also smart and futuristic. "

@hlonikhosa_13 commented:

"Boss moves!"

@standsshane commented:

"Umhlaba wethu malume [Our land, uncle]"

