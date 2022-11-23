Bonang Matheba told her fans on Instagram that she's not going public with her current relationship

The media star said she feared that people will judge her boyfriend and she's rather keep things private

Bonang explained that her decision is based on past experiences, which has made her more cautious

Bonang Matheba, who's never been shy to flaunt her relationships, is keeping the public out of her personal business this time around.

The seasoned broadcaster went on Instagram Live to answer some questions from her followers. One fan asked her why she didn't post her bae on social media, and Bonang said she was protecting him from the judgemental public, reported Zalebs.

Bonang shared that only a few oh her friends get that privilege of seeing her all booed up with her bae. Earlier in May, she revealed in Drum magazine that she was in a relationship with an American man.

The TV star said publicizing her relationships has been more detrimental to her and messed up with her income.

“Showing my relationships has never benefited me in any way. It has brought me worse than good, and I learned that the hard way. I feel like I make more money when people don’t know who I am dating. But I am happy in this relationship. You can see my happiness in my glow, and I am not short of anything."

She further added that the relationship is serious and that even though it's not on Instagram doesn't mean it's not significant.

"Just because it’s not on Instagram, doesn’t mean it’s not happened. My fans don’t love it when I keep secrets, but I have been burned in the past, and I am being careful."

The media darling also opened up about her time in New York and how she wanted to see what else was in store for her career outside of SA. Bonang said at the time, she was at her peak and had hosted all the big production shows in the country.

"In terms of business and live productions, it doesn’t get bigger than the Miss SA pageant, SAMAs, Metros, and the Sports Awards, which I have all done, and there isn’t anything left for me to do, and the next step was to either go international or remain in the same place without growth."

