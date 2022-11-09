Trending clips and pics of Bonang Matheba have some peeps convinced that the larger-than-life media personality is pregnant

The reality TV star's pregnancy rumours started circulating after her cousin, Pinky Girl, posted a clip of herself with Bonang

Many people who have seen the videos and pics are convinced that their fave is expecting her first child after she tried to "hide" her stomach

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Recent clips and pics of Bonang Matheba have Mzansi convinced that their fave is pregnant. The rumours stared circulating on social media after her cousin, Pinky Girl, posted a video of herself with Queen B.

Bonang Matheba's fans are convinced she's pregnant. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Some social media users screenshot the clip Pinky Girl posted and shared the pics on Twitter. Many are convinced that the larger-than-life media personality is expecting her first baby.

ZAlebs reports that many tweeps believe that the trending videos and clips are very telling after peeps took to Twitter and shared their opinions on the Bonang Matheba's alleged pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Daisy46590482 said:

"I think she is!!"

@LeratoLeek commented:

"I agree with you."

@posh_kgadie wrote:

"She is pregnant. Musa Khawula posted her video on Tik tok, where she was kinda hiding it."

@ChwayitaBokana said:

"I think so too and the way she is constantly putting her hand on her stomach."

@kikinews_ added:

"She looks pregnant."

Lamiez Holworthy grateful for the love her unborn son is already receiving

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy took to her timeline to gush over her unborn baby. The media personality and rapper Khuli Chana are expecting their first son.

The celeb couple announced their pregnancy this week and Mzansi is here for it. Lamiez and her hubby had been raising the latter's daughter from a previous relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Lamiez posted pics of their families and close friends who attended their pregnancy announcement. According to TshisaLIVE, the Metro FM star said she's grateful because their unborn son is loved already.

Lamiez added that she wants to give her baby the kind of love that her mom, Imelda, gave her.Peeps took to the TV presenter's comment section on the photo-sharing app to continue congratulating her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News