Fans have expressed disapproval over the Sgt. Babeile murder witchhunt that has Turfloop at a standstill

The series shared a teaser for the upcoming episode, but fans are tired of waiting for the real serial killer to be found

Viewers have been coming up with their own conspiracy theories over the possible murderer

Skeem Saam fans are disinterested in Sgt. Babeile's shocking discovery as his Turflopp serial killer witchhunt continues. Image: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

On Skeem Saam's most recent episode, Sgt. Babeile, portrayed by Mathews Manamela, made another shocking discovery, much to fans' disinterest.

His Turflopp serial killer witchhunt has gripped viewers long enough, but many are already calling for his daily shocking discoveries to end.

Babeile makes yet another shocking discovery on Turflopp serial killer

Skeem Saam shared a teaser of the most recent episode where Sgt. Babeile makes another shocking discovery after watching Turflopp Hospital's CCTV footage.

On their page, they wrote:

"Tonight on #SkeemSaam. Babeile makes a shocking discovery from the CCTV footage from the hospital."

Fans are calling for this storyline to come to an end

@OslinaM said:

"One thing about you guys, you will drag this storyline thobela."

@thaidzo7 shared:

"Y’all are starting to take the Uzalo route, and it’s so sad to watch, I am sure you think we are from KZN."

@motsebore_l said:

"Bathong Babeile has been making a shocking discovery every day for the past 2 weeks. We are tired now!!"

Fans have been trying to piece together the puzzle over Turflopp's possible killer

For weeks now, Skeem Saam fans have been looking at possible murder culprits who have rocked Turfloop

Admitting that Babeile has similar attributes to his colleague Captain Malebana, they are now over the non-ending storyline.

Since May, Babeile has been making these shocking findings.

