'Skeem Saam': Babeile Discovers Disturbing Connection to Turf's Recent Murders, Mzansi Speculates Culprit
- Skeem Saam fans are in for a ride as Babeile stumbles upon a spine-chilling revelation about the recent murders in Turfloop
- Social media has been abuzz with fan theories and reactions as Skeem Saam enthusiasts discussed the possible culprits behind Turfloop's killings
- Viewers commended Babeile's sharp instincts and compare the character to former fan-favourite, Captain Malebana
In a highly anticipated episode of the beloved South African soapie, Skeem Saam, viewers are in for a thrilling ride as Babeile, portrayed by the talented Mathews Manamela, makes a spine-chilling discovery.
Unraveling the dark secrets of Turf's murder mystery
With a recent surge in murders haunting the streets of Turfloop, Babeile stumbles upon a revelation that will send shivers down your spine.
The official Twitter account of the SABC 1 drama series teased fans with a tweet, captioned:
"Tonight on #SkeemSaam Babeile makes a spine-chilling discovery about all the recent murders in Turf. @Official_SABC1"
Fans went wild with theories and reactions
Fans of the show speculated about who might be involved in the recent spate of killings.
@bbygalrea said:
The fact that I share a name with the suspect… a ke sharp
@Carolinerathabe tweeted:
"Ke sure sesi wa di “cold case” is involved #SkeemSaam"
@MaabuleM said:
"They'll still not make arrests unless if it was a Maputla."
@cedrick_mphulo tweeted:
"Babeile is always shocked ever since Captain Malebana retired shem. #SkeemSaam"
@Rulaneluks tweeted:
"Babeile could teach Mondli and Nyawo a thing or two. #SkeemSaam"
@BrunoTladi said:
"#SkeemSaam I can't wait!.. I'm intrigued about this certain new storyline y'all bringing and all up for it "
@MrThatGuy15 said:
"If that boring character Rathebe is not the culprit I don't know."
‘Skeem Saam’ Beats ‘Generations’ to Become 2nd Most-Watched TV Show in Mzansi, Viewers Celebrate
In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Skeem Saam beating out Generations: The Legacy in ratings.
Skeem Saam is now the second most-watched television show in South Africa after beating Generations: The Legacy.
According to a report shared by popular entertainment blogger, Phil Mphela, Skeem Saam experienced an increase in viewers in April.
