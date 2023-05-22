Global site navigation

'Skeem Saam': Babeile Discovers Disturbing Connection to Turf's Recent Murders, Mzansi Speculates Culprit
by  Zimvo Radana
  • Skeem Saam fans are in for a ride as Babeile stumbles upon a spine-chilling revelation about the recent murders in Turfloop
  • Social media has been abuzz with fan theories and reactions as Skeem Saam enthusiasts discussed the possible culprits behind Turfloop's killings
  • Viewers commended Babeile's sharp instincts and compare the character to former fan-favourite, Captain Malebana

'Skeem Saam' brings more drama on the latest episode.
Babeile uncovers a spine-chilling discovery on the latest episode of 'Skeem Saam'. Images: @officialskeemsaam11
Source: Instagram

In a highly anticipated episode of the beloved South African soapie, Skeem Saam, viewers are in for a thrilling ride as Babeile, portrayed by the talented Mathews Manamela, makes a spine-chilling discovery.

Unraveling the dark secrets of Turf's murder mystery

With a recent surge in murders haunting the streets of Turfloop, Babeile stumbles upon a revelation that will send shivers down your spine.

The official Twitter account of the SABC 1 drama series teased fans with a tweet, captioned:

"Tonight on #SkeemSaam Babeile makes a spine-chilling discovery about all the recent murders in Turf. @Official_SABC1"

Fans went wild with theories and reactions

Fans of the show speculated about who might be involved in the recent spate of killings.

@bbygalrea said:

The fact that I share a name with the suspect… a ke sharp

@Carolinerathabe tweeted:

"Ke sure sesi wa di “cold case” is involved #SkeemSaam"

@MaabuleM said:

"They'll still not make arrests unless if it was a Maputla."

@cedrick_mphulo tweeted:

"Babeile is always shocked ever since Captain Malebana retired shem. #SkeemSaam"

@Rulaneluks tweeted:

"Babeile could teach Mondli and Nyawo a thing or two. #SkeemSaam"

@BrunoTladi said:

"#SkeemSaam I can't wait!.. I'm intrigued about this certain new storyline y'all bringing and all up for it "

@MrThatGuy15 said:

"If that boring character Rathebe is not the culprit I don't know."

‘Skeem Saam’ Beats ‘Generations’ to Become 2nd Most-Watched TV Show in Mzansi, Viewers Celebrate

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Skeem Saam beating out Generations: The Legacy in ratings.

Skeem Saam is now the second most-watched television show in South Africa after beating Generations: The Legacy.

According to a report shared by popular entertainment blogger, Phil Mphela, Skeem Saam experienced an increase in viewers in April.

Source: Briefly News

