A man commemorated the birth of his daughter in a special way that will last forever and posted a video of the art piece

One TikTok video showed the big tattoo that he got in appreciation of his daughter's arrival in the world

The man detailed that his daughter inspired the art piece after she was born in Sandton Johannesburg

A man celebrated the birth of his daughter. In the video, he showed the latest tattoo he got in her honour.

A Johannesburg dad got inked after, his daughter's birth in Sandton. Image: @mathabathetp

Source: TikTok

The tattoo reveal got thousands of likes from online users. Viewers were critical of the style of the tattoo.

Man gets tattoos for daughter

A TikTok creator, @mathabathetp, got ink for his daughter Asante. The ink piece included weight, height, weather, and the exact location of her birth, a Mediclinic in Sandton.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below to see the interesting tattoo:

South Africa raves about tattoo

Online users to the tattoo was sweet. Many people wondered if he would do the same if he had other children in the future.

user111362558363 said:

"In case hospital loses birth records. at least they are kept safe."

queeni705 commented:

"Birth certificates are becoming irrelevant ne.".

Frisby. bernard wrote:

"Just a friendly question, are you gonna do this with all your kids if you have more."

Thabiso Mathabathe, the creator, added:

"Just one more child then I am done. Two kids are enough."

mill_dee1 joked:

"100% chances of rain. ngu Nomvula u Asante."

PearlBhebhe added:

"Health clinic card lapho."

Woman gets tattoo for husband

One lady gave her partner a big surprise. Online user was amazed after seeing that she got a special tattoo in his honour.

Teenager tattoos teacher's message on her arm

Briefly News previously reported that a teenage girl tattooed her teacher's message to her on her arm as a symbol of appreciation for helping her navigate through the most challenging times.

The story has resonated deeply with people worldwide, capturing the essence of gratitude and the transformative influence of educators. The young girl's permanent etching of her teacher's message on her arm symbolises the indelible mark he has left on her life.

People shared their thoughts and had questions about the tattoo in the comment section:

Source: Briefly News