A little child at a swimming pool was a viral hit after deciding to join the adults who were enjoying the water

The kid went viral while he was having fun in the public pool, where he put on a show that had bystanders worried

Online users could not stop raving about the little boy who was oozing confidence before getting in for a swim.

A kid having a blast became a viral sensation. The child was at a swimming pool when he put on a hilarious display.

A TikTok video shows a boy at a pool bravely jumping in. Image: TikTok / @cya1000/ Getty Images / carlofranco

Source: UGC

The kid's video inspired many people's jokes. There were hundreds of comments from people who had hilarious commentary about the little boy.

Little boy does the most at swimming pool

A TikTok video by @cya1000 shows a little boy who fearlessly jumped into a swimming pool. In the clip, by standards were worried as they all exclaimed when he jumped. See him in action below:

South Africa amused by kid

Many people thought the confident little boy was hilarious. Netizens commented on the video with endless jokes.

papaLefa commented:

"I think he’s not a kid check him well."

Nobuhle Mthembu said:

"I claim this courage and confidence in my life for 2024 until i die."

Shabadu wrote:

"Reminds me of one of my twin daughters did this whilst I was busy with the other..... The time I wanted to jump inn a brave boy was already there for me ."

Chantell said:

"This kid is going places..he's not a follower."

oarabile laughed:

"Lol He's not even crying."

Karabo joked:

"I think he thought he’ll be able to stand like the rest."

phathekabobohobon added:

"Love it mommy must invest in swimming lessons and let this champ shine."

Children's antics go viral

Mini kids who are caught on camera doing the most often go viral. One little boy found a tub of Vaseline, and it only went downhill from there.

SA moved as domestic worker saves boss' kid in pool

Briefly News previously reported that one domestic worker did the most while at work. The dedicated employee in Johannesburg did not hesitate when she had to protect her employer's child.

The video of the housekeeper received more than 2,000 likes, and Mbali Nhlapo, a professional housekeeper, spoke to Briefly News and shed light on the heroic moment. People commented on the video, giving the domestic worker her flowers.

Many people joined the employer in singing his domestic worker's praises. Online users admitted that there's nothing better than having someone who cares for your child as their own.

Source: Briefly News