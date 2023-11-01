Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago Celebrate Halloween With Spooky Pictures, SA Approve: “You Ate This Up”
- Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago had some fun and celebrated Halloween
- Dbn Gogo channelled her spooky side, while Lerato went for the late R&B singers Aaliyah and Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes
- The musicians took their looks to Instagram, getting praise from their followers for their creativity
While most South Africans are still buzzing from a string of international victories, like the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup, some brought an international holiday home.
Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago celebrated Halloween on 31 October, a holiday that gets people to explore their creativity and channel any character or theme they like, and they nailed it.
Dbn Gogo goes for a spooky look for Halloween
The Amapiano DJ looked like a glamourous corpse for this year's festivities, posting seven pictures for her followers' enjoyment.
She captioned the post with a line from Beyoncé's Sorry from the Lemonade album and said:
“So what are you going to do now that you’ve killed me? - Beyoncé. Happy Halloween."
Check out Dbn Gogo's Halloween pictures below:
Lerato Kganyago channels Aaliyah and Left Eye
Meanwhile, the former Miss Soweto switched from her usual house music and tried to impersonate the late princess of R&B music, Aaliyah, and the late Left Eye from the popular 90s R&B group, TLC.
What made her look more spooky was that both musicians died in plane crashes!
Lerato captioned her post and said:
"If Aaliyah & Left Eye had a baby."
Check out her two photos below:
Netizens entertained by Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago's Halloween looks
Some people couldn't believe the transformation from the makeovers. This is what social media said:
@ndlovukazi_mash was in disbelief:
"Aaaai Lerato ke eng? What have we done now? Umhle sisi yerrr I had to check manier times if that's really you."
@nonkah_mkhize said:
"The chaos you caused in the last frame, looking hot."
@leratomandyndlela was inspired:
"This will be me in my 30s."
@colourme__sim approved:
"Absolutely loveeeeee it!"
@aqbeglobal said:
"You ate this up."
@djmt_rsa commented:
"This is scary."
@lukas_july_paskalia complimented:
"Such a pretty thick ghost."
Uncle Waffles pretends to be Nicki Minaj for Halloween
In more Halloween stories on Briefly News, international Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles had a successful attempt at impersonating Nicki Minaj.
The Peacock Revisit hitmaker nailed everything, from her pose to her make-up and overall attire, making her look like the Anaconda hitmaker.
