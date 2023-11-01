Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago had some fun and celebrated Halloween

Dbn Gogo channelled her spooky side, while Lerato went for the late R&B singers Aaliyah and Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes

The musicians took their looks to Instagram, getting praise from their followers for their creativity

Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago showed off their creativity with awesome Halloween looks. Images: @mini_photography, @lerato kganyago

While most South Africans are still buzzing from a string of international victories, like the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup, some brought an international holiday home.

Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago celebrated Halloween on 31 October, a holiday that gets people to explore their creativity and channel any character or theme they like, and they nailed it.

Dbn Gogo goes for a spooky look for Halloween

The Amapiano DJ looked like a glamourous corpse for this year's festivities, posting seven pictures for her followers' enjoyment.

She captioned the post with a line from Beyoncé's Sorry from the Lemonade album and said:

“So what are you going to do now that you’ve killed me? - Beyoncé. Happy Halloween."

Check out Dbn Gogo's Halloween pictures below:

Lerato Kganyago channels Aaliyah and Left Eye

Meanwhile, the former Miss Soweto switched from her usual house music and tried to impersonate the late princess of R&B music, Aaliyah, and the late Left Eye from the popular 90s R&B group, TLC.

What made her look more spooky was that both musicians died in plane crashes!

Lerato captioned her post and said:

"If Aaliyah & Left Eye had a baby."

Check out her two photos below:

Netizens entertained by Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago's Halloween looks

Some people couldn't believe the transformation from the makeovers. This is what social media said:

@ndlovukazi_mash was in disbelief:

"Aaaai Lerato ke eng? What have we done now? Umhle sisi yerrr I had to check manier times if that's really you."

@nonkah_mkhize said:

"The chaos you caused in the last frame, looking hot."

@leratomandyndlela was inspired:

"This will be me in my 30s."

@colourme__sim approved:

"Absolutely loveeeeee it!"

@aqbeglobal said:

"You ate this up."

@djmt_rsa commented:

"This is scary."

@lukas_july_paskalia complimented:

"Such a pretty thick ghost."

Source: Briefly News