Rickelle Jones Hypes A-Reece on Instagram Live, Jams to New Album ‘P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy’
Rickelle Jones Hypes A-Reece on Instagram Live, Jams to New Album ‘P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy’

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Rickelle Jones pulled heartstrings after she jammed to her boyfriend, A-Reece's new album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy
  • Netizens lauded Jones after an X user shared a video of her jamming to one of his songs in an Instagram live session
  • Rickelle mized the hate from people who said she is holding A-Reece back in terms of his career growth

A-Reece and Rickelle have been named the best couple in mzansi.
A-Reece has been deemed a very lucky guy after his long-term girlfriend Rickelle Jones proved her love and admiration for him.

Rickelle hypes up her boyfriend

An X user shared a video of her jamming to one of his songs in an Instagram live session. A-Reece recently dropped his much-awaited album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy.

Rickelle encouraged listeners to listen to his lyrics and repeat them if they had to.

Watch the video shared by @peace34757 below:

SA says A-Reece is one lucky man

Netizens lauded Jones for always having A-Reece's back and sticking by him throughout his career.

@LaBaseFacade said:

"She's me when I'm listening to that track for reeeaaal."

@Dulu_1 added:

"A-Reece really won at love dawg."

@Handpickedit argued:

"Literally exactly how the opening of Angels and Demons makes me feel."

Fans drag Rickelle for slowing A-Reece down

These new praises come shollty after Rickelle was accused by a TikTok user of slowing A-Reece down.

"Rickelle must release A-Reece; she must set TheBoyDoingThings free. A-Reece has been consistently moving at a speed of 60 kilometres per hour for the past four years without any change, which is only half of the maximum speed limit."

Rickelle mized the hate from people.

A-Reece's album surpasses 2 million streams days after release

In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Reece's album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy shocked many people with its impressive numbers after its release.

Just a few days after its release, it surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify in South Africa and over 3.2 million streams globally.

Just recently, his fellow rapper Nasty C gave him his much-deserved praise, sparking collaboration requests from fans.

