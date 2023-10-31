Blxckie and his girlfriend Hermosa melted fans' hearts in a video where they discussed their relationship, showcased their makeup skills, and answered questions from fans

Fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry, with many praising Blxckie for his affectionate and caring nature

The video received enthusiastic comments and was seen as a genuine display of their relationship

Mzansi never imagined that award-winning rapper Blxckie was a hopeless romantic. The star melted fans' hearts when he appeared in his girlfriend Hermosa's video, showing off his makeup skills and also having a heart-to-heart conversation.

A video of Blxckie doing his girlfriend Hermosa's makeup has gone viral.

Source: Instagram

Blxckie and Hermosa's GRWM video melts hearts

Social media users couldn't get enough of rapper Blxckie and his girlfriend Hermosa's adorable video.

In the video shared on Hermosa's YouTube channel, the rapper addressed inquiries submitted by his fans. These questions ranged from their thoughts on his romantic relationship to the accomplishments they've achieved while applying makeup to his partner.

Some of the questions asked about his long-term and short-term goals, who he looks up to in the industry and also some of his greatest achievements.

Mzansi can't get enough of Blxckie and Hermosa's chemistry

Fans loved the couple's sweet video. Many also praised Blxckie for being affectionate and caring.

@Mpilo_zah said:

"The chemistry is out of this world ❤"

@J-Savce_V3 commented:

"Blxckie Somnyama that man is a GOAT A King got himself a Queen ❤️❤️❤️I f@^#ing enjoyed watching them"

@talashtalash3265 commented:

"❤❤you guys all the best!! This is genuine."

@naiagrey added:

"The consistency is it too early to call Fridays Hermosa’s day?"

@babongilemoyo noted:

"what am I cleanin' up bro", blxckie when asked to outline the top of eyebrows....yah wathwala kanzima uSomdarkie ngokuba nomfaz omhle"

@reitumetsemogotsi3107 wrote:

"I'm sorry but I LOVEEEEEE you more for this "

