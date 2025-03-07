Minnie Dlamini won the Forbes Africa Excellence in Entertainment Award and shared an emotional Instagram post dedicating it to her family and supporters

The TV star attended the event with her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, and expressed gratitude for her 15-year journey in the industry

Fans and celebrities, including Lira, Yaya Mavundla, and Wouter Kellerman, congratulated her, calling the award well-deserved

Minnie Dlamini could not keep calm after winning big at the Forbes Africa Awards. The popular media personality posted an emotional message after winning the awards.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated winning a top Forbes Africa Award. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini bags top Forbes Africa Award

South African television presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini is finally getting the recognition she deserves. The star who has been in the industry for a decade and a half and hosted several top events won the Forbes Africa Excellence in Entertainment Award at the glamourous event.

Taking to her Instagram page, Minnie who was accompanied to the event by her boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa penned a touching message to her fans and supporters. She also dedicated the prestigious award to her family. She wrote:

"Last night I won the award for Excellence in Entertainment @forbesafrica 🏆 Thank you for the honour and thank you to everyone who has contributed to my journey and supported me over the years. To my family, this is for you 💎 #Sibalukhulu 🙏🏾🥹🇿🇦"

Fans congratulate Minnie Dlamini

Social media users flocked to The Honeymoon actress star's page to celebrate her success. Many admitted that she deserved the accolade after so many years in the industry and her impact on the entertainment industry.

Singer Lira commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈! I was there and you deserve it."

Activist and TV host Yaya Mavundla commented:

"Congratulations my love. So so deserving ❤️🥂"

Musician Wouter Kellerman said:

"Congratulations 🥂 so well deserved @minniedlamini 💖 so happy for You and Tholsi ⭐️ sorry we missed seeing you."

@mops_mothupi added:

"I read this in your voice idk how 😂❤️ Congratulations Minnie 🥂🥂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@cocodafonseca wrote:

"Netha come and see your mama buddy!! 🥹🥹. This is amazing and soooooo well deserved and EARNED!! 👏👏. Well done cutie @minniedlamini 🥰"

@tanabata_7 added:

"Ooooh 🥹MY 😍magnificent SENEI 😂 you are such a beautiful shining light💎 your energy, your laugh, your aura so mesmerizing you deserve so much 👑 well done to you. It’s all you. 👏🔥🙌"

Minnie Dlamini penned a touching message after winning the Forbes Africa Award. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

What you need about Minnie Dlamini's career

Minnie Dlamini's rise in the entertainment industry has not been an easy one. The star's journey began when she won a talent search to become a presenter on the popular music show, Live Amp.

She has presented several entertainment and sports shows including The HomeGround. She also hosted top awards ceremonies like the SAMAs. She was also praised for her stellar presenting skills on the Netflix reality TV show, Love Never Lies.

