Minnie Dlamini and her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, enjoyed a romantic getaway in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrating his birthday with boat rides, pool parties, and friends

The actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing gratitude to their hosts and praising the city's vibrant atmosphere

Fans and celebrities, including Mihlali Ndamase, showered Minnie with love, celebrating her newfound happiness after her messy divorce from Quinton Jones

Minnie Dlamini is head over heels in love with her new man Dr Brian Monaisa, and she can't hinder it. Although their relationship was marred with drama in the beginning, the couple seem to have moved past that and they are living their best lives.

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa shared details from their Lagos getaway.

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Monaisa live it up in Nigeria

Popular television presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini and her boo Dr Brian Monaisa took a trip to Nigeria soon after celebrating his birthday.

The star who has been flaunting her relationship on social media for the past weeks shared a video showing the good time they had in the West African country. The video showed that fun was had in Lagos. The sweet couple hung out with friends, took boat rides and enjoyed pool parties.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Honeymoon actress thanked her friends for hosting her and her man in Lagos. The caption read:

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am for the people in my life. @chiniam & @nenesibru we love you 🥰 Thank you for hosting us your parties were such a vibe. May you both continue to be blessed and thank you for sharing your amazing friends with us ♥️ Lagos never disappoints what vibe 🇳🇬🥳"

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's video

South Africans love seeing Minnie Dlamini happy and in love after going through a messy divorce from her ex-husband Quinton Jones. The star has been in a heated custody battle with Jones, with several reports suggesting that she is paying child support to her estranged ex-husband.

Fans and fellow celebrities shared sweet reactions to Minnie's video.

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase wrote:

"Minnie in love >>> 🤣♥️ I love it!"

Celebrity event designer Londy Mazwide commented:

"Love looks good on you Mzala😍❤️"

@mukololowahakutama wrote:

"All she wanted was to be loved loudly, cause she also loves loudly, happy for you @minniedlamini"

@gcobisani added:

"Minnie-mimz ❤️ 😍 🥰 I'm cheering for you, here I am smiling for strangers I've never met ❤️"

@mrs_magidi said:

"They say all in good times, mara guys What took you so long, look how happy you both are?😍😍"

@spheza said:

"I'm very happy for Minnie girl 😍😍😍sometimes in life as a person you need this kind of love & happiness it doesn't matter what the outcome would be. Enjoy the moment I pray for the best for you❤️ I love this for you ❤️"

Minnie Dlamini has shared a video from her Lagos trip.

Source: Instagram

A timeline of Minnie Dlamini's dating history

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini has been in the entertainment industry for a minute. The TV presenter and actress has been linked to several celebrities during her career.

Minnie Dlamini has been rumoured to have been dating several men in the industry before and after her marriage to Quinton Jones and her divorce. Fans recently became invested in The Honeymoon actress' love life following allegations that she is dating Dr Brian Monaisa.

