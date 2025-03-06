Natasha Joubert's In-White Bridal Collection with Forever New has officially launched, exciting fashion lovers and marking the success of her year-long project

Celebrities like K Naomi and Moozlie praised the collection, with fans eager to purchase standout pieces like the Avery flower detail mini dress

Former Miss SAs, including Zozibini Tunzi and Shudufhadzo Musida, have also launched successful fashion collaborations with major retailers

Natasha Joubert's bridal collection is finally here and the fashion girlies are ecstatic. The former beauty queen announced the launch of her collection on social media.

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has unveiled her new bridal collection. Image: @natasha_joubert and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Natasha Thabethe shares a glimpse of her collection online

The wait for Natasha Joubert's bridal collection is finally over. The Miss South Africa 2023 has been teasing the release of her collaboration with popular retailer Forever New on her social media pages.

After working on the collection for over a year, Natasha shared that she could not believe that her hard work was finally paying off. The stunner who is also planning her wedding headed to her Instagram page to share a video at one of the retail stores as people appreciated the stunning pieces from the In-White Bridal Collection. She wrote:

"I am having a pinch-me moment. 🤍 The Natasha Joubert In-White Collection went live today online and in-store @forevernew_sa. This can be no success without you women supporting me. I am forever grateful 🥂👰🏻‍♀️✨"

Fans react to Natasha Joubert's stunning collection

Social media users and celebrities shared rave reviews after seeing the collection. Many were interested in a few pieces that they vowed to buy soon.

Stars like K Naomi and Moozlie also noted that they have a few faves from the collection.

@knaomin said:

"I saw these on Saturday! Congratulations, they are all so beautiful… (I have a fave that I need to get) 🤍🙏🏽✨"

@moozlie wrote:

"Stunning babe! We’re definitely going to buy🫶🏾✨"

@amber_fredericks commented:

"The Avery flower detail mini dress 😍😍😍😍😍 STUNNING!!!"

@kopano_rt added:

'Sooooo amazing! Congratulations Queen ❤️🙌👏"

@tshepivundla wrote:

"I saw it today! It's so pretty! Well done Beautiful ✨"

@pa13sa said:

"OMG, I walked past Forever New today and was like those are beautiful and well-designed white dresses in the display. Now I’m seeing this post. Simply stunning just like you."

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert showcased her new bridal collection, In-White. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Other former Miss SAs with incredible fashion collections

Natasha Joubert has joined the long list of other former Miss South Africa winners who have collaborated with retail stores for stunning fashion collections.

From Zozibini Tunzi collaborating with Foschini for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Shudufhadzo Musida also launched her Imbe Swimwear in collaboration with Woolworths.

Bonang Matheba attends Natasha Joubert's bridal shower

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that one thing about Bonang Matheba, when she shows up at an event, she will steal the show. The TV personality was a recent guest at Natasha Joubert's bridal shower and her fans were in awe over how elegant she looked.

Queen B rocked up at Natasha Joubert's bridal shower and she stole the show while pretty in pink. She wore a blonde weave and shades to pair off with her pink CHATS by C.DAM dress.

Source: Briefly News