The former Miss SA Natasha Joubert had many fans swooning over her recent post on social media

The South African model shared several pictures from her bachelorette party on her Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Natasha Joubert’s bachelorette photos

Natasha Joubert had fun at her bachelorette party. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The former Miss SA winner Natasha Joubert made headlines on social media after she shared some cute pictures.

A look inside Natasha’s bachelorette party

Almost two years after being crowned the new Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert had many fans swooning on social media after she shared pictures of how her bachelorette party went. Many were stunned at the fact that Joubert was engaged to be married soon.

In one of the photos, it was revealed that Natasha would seemingly get married in March this year to her other half.

The model shared the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

“Bachelorette recap.🥂✨🍾 swimsuits (👙) & Martini's (🍸). Our 4 day getaway at @magique_lodge/ @bakubungbushlodge”

Netizens swoon over Natasha’s bachelorette party

Shortly after she shared the pictures of her bachelorette party, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their compliments. Here’s what they had to say:

charlene_strydom_ said:

“Please live stream your wedding. We would love to be a part of it.”

Misssafandom wrote:

“A wholeee BRIDE-TO-BE whaaatttt, it’s getting so real now.”

leelow5192 commented:

“I swear I am more excited for this wedding than I was for any of the royal weddings.”

Imperfectionsandcurls responded:

“Waiting patiently for the wedding of the year. Natasha, we are invested!”

simone_marais replied:

“You are the best! Thank you for choosing @magique_lodge to celebrate your bachelorette!”

Who is Natasha Joubert

Natasha Joubert is a South African model, fashion designer, and beauty pageant winner. She was the second runner-up in the 2020 Miss South Africa contest., contested the Miss Universe title, and was crowned Miss South Africa in 2023.

The beauty queen started her pageantry career in 2016. She competed in the 2016 Miss Globe South Africa competition. She won the title and placed among the top five at Miss Globe 2016. After completing her studies, the model worked as a public relations officer at RFJ Inc. Attorneys. She also founded a fashion design company called Natalia Jefferys.

Fresh Miss SA Natasha Joubert on a mission to fulfil her duties

Briefly News previously reported that with the crown on her head, Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert is ready to embark on a journey of service, power and influence. She has expressed her willingness to give her all to fulfil the responsibilities that come with wearing the crown. For Natasha Joubert, the road to Miss South Africa 2023 was paved with dreams and a deep desire to make a difference.

With the coveted crown on her head, Natasha is ready to channel her energy into meaningful service and embody the essence of Miss SA. This role transcends beauty and embraces purposeful leadership.

