Media personality Nonku Williams and Melanie Bala looked stunning at the Eucerin Epicelline launch

The two gorgeous women posted pictures of how they looked at the exclusive launch in Sandton

Nonku Williams shared with Briefly News how exciting it was for her when she received the invite to attend the exclusive event

Nonku Williams and Mel Bala stunned at a launch. Image: @nonkuwilliams, @melzinbala

Source: Instagram

The South African media personalities this past weekend came out gun blazing looking all sorts of lavish at a recent exclusive launch in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Mel Bala and Nonku Williams stun at Eucerin launch

One thing about the Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams is that she always makes sure to dress to kill and leave many netizens swooning over her outfits.

Recently, just like Nandi Madida who received an exclusive invite to Bassie Kumalo's "45th birthday soiree", Nonku and Melanie Bala also received their invites to the soiree which was also a launch of the Eucerin Epicelline anti-ageing serum.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Williams posted pictures of herself on her Instagram page.

Melanie Bala also posted pictures of herself at the launch which took place on Saturday, 8 February 2025 in Sandton.

She captioned the pictures:

"Always try and find the light 💠Thanks B @basetsanakumalo & @eucerin_sa for the fabulous “birthday” party on Saturday night & surprise reveal - so clever! 😋😊🤍• MU @vuyovaroy. Dress @justtonightjosephine. Pics supplied by @dnabrandarchitects, except the last frame.#iridescentelegance #epicellineserum #reverseagetechnology."

Speaking to Briefly News, Nonku Williams shared how honoured she was to have been invited to such an event by the legendary Bassie Kumalo.

She said:

"We are all here to celebrate Bassie's 45th soiree and also celebrate the newly launched Eucerin Epicelline serum which will be under their anti-ageing cosmetics. I am very honoured to have been invited to such an extravagant event."

Bassie Kumalo looked stunning at the Eucerin launch.

Source: Original

Gogo Skhotheni shows off new banging body after 360 liposuction surgery

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni shared a video in which she opened up about feeling nervous before her three body transformation surgeries. The star did not shy away from sharing with her fans what she got up to in Turkey, and she looks stunning.

Gogo Skhotheni travelled to Turkey for a massive body transformation. She visited Dr. Murat Diyarbakırlıoğlu's clinic in Turkey, where she underwent 360 liposuction surgery and a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) as well as a tummy tuck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News