Talented actress Thandi Matlaila opens up about her latest role in the SABC2 soapie, Muvhango

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed this week that Matlaila will make her debut on the show as a nurse

South Africans have taken to social media to welcome the legendary actress to the popular show

Thandi Matlaila discusses her latest role in 'Muvhango'. Image: Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Popular actress Thandi Matlaila discusses landing the character of Nurse Mayambela in SABC's Tshivenda soapie, Muvhango.

Matlaila, who joins the show after Generations: The Legacy actor Nicholas Nkuna admits that she was skeptical about joining the soapie.

The actors will also star opposite popular actress Gabisile Tshabalala who has taken over the character of Bubbles.

The former Tshisa star tells Sowetan that she didn't want to audition at first because of the language barrier. She first auditioned for a Xitsonga character but was given another character when she met producers.

The fan-favourite actress adds that this year marks 20 years since her debut in the entertainment industry.

The actress also reveals that she's always wanted to be in a soap opera and her South African fans will relate to her latest role.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed this week that Matlaila will make her debut on the show soon.

Thandi Matlaila discusses her latest role in 'Muvhango'. Images: @YOUFM898 and Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

South Africans respond to her latest character

@iTSAugustine1 responded:

"I love her so much and I want to see more of her. I will be watching."

@Shaun52746748 wrote:

"Congrats @thandymatlaila. And she is aging so well. This reminds me of the younger Thandi on Tshisa."

@TumeloTiger1 replied:

"Her talent could be better utilised elsewhere. Sorry, not sorry. Soapies should stop recycling actors."

@chestermayifo responded:

"I miss historical casting and producing of #Muvhango where you see Vho Mushasha going under the river coming out after a week, not what we see today."

@tumisole said:

"Congrats Mgijimi" (runner).

Actress @thandymatlaila replied:

"Ngiyabonga (thank you) leadership."

Muvhango actor arrested

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Muvhango star Nat Ramabulana was arrested for speeding.

The Safta-winning actor, who is famously known for his villain role of Tenda in Muvhango, was allegedly caught speeding on the N1 north highway by the JMPD.

Source: Briefly News