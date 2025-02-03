Actress Thandi Matlaila Secures a Role in SABC2’s Soapie ‘Muvhango’ as a Nurse
- Legendary actress Thandi Matlaila has joined SABC2's long-running soapie, Muvhango as a nurse
- Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on Monday, 3 February that Matlaila will soon make her debut on the show
- South Africans and fans of the Tshivenda soapie welcomed the actress to the show on Monday, 3 February
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Former Lingashoni actress Thandi Matlaila has joined the popular SABC2 Tshivenda soapie, Muvhango.
The latest casting comes after the show welcomed Generations: The Legacy actor Nicholas Nkuna as Khalema.
Nkuna took a break from SABC1's soapie, Generations: The Legacy as a journalist, Anthi Mpofu.
The SABC2 soapie also recently welcomed fan-favourite actress Gabisile Tshabalala as Bubbles.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on Monday, 3 February that Matlaila will portray the character of a nurse in the SABC2 soapie.
Matlaila is famously known for her role as Lindiwe in SABC's youth drama, Tshisa.
Soapie fans welcome the actress to the show
@chestermayifo replied:
"I miss historical casting and producing of #Muvhango where you see Vho Mushasha going under the river coming out after a week, not what we see today."
IG@mpholaurenml wrote:
"Haibo Muvhango is not cancelled?"
@TumeloTiger1
"Her talent could be better utilised elsewhere. Sorry, not sorry. Soapies should stop recycling actors."
@Msiyana_V replied:
"I don't know if it's me or what, but the guy's acting skills do not satisfy me. I feel like something is lacking or he's just given roles that don't fit him."
@segos_royal said:
"Bathong go busy yang ko (it's so busy), Muvhango. Who did they fire? Since they're casting new people like this?"
@CastleLarger wrote:
"I thought Muvhango was ending. What's happening?"
@teffo_ME wrote:
"I feel like he has always been on Muvhango. They were sleeping on him, great cast."
Muvhango actor arrested
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Muvhango star Nat Ramabulana was arrested for speeding.
The Safta-winning actor, who is famously known for his villain role of Tenda in Muvhango, was allegedly caught speeding on the N1 north highway by the JMP.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: rae.seleme@briefly.co.za