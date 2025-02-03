Legendary actress Thandi Matlaila has joined SABC2's long-running soapie, Muvhango as a nurse

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on Monday, 3 February that Matlaila will soon make her debut on the show

South Africans and fans of the Tshivenda soapie welcomed the actress to the show on Monday, 3 February

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Thandi Matlaila secures a role in 'Muvhango'. Image: Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Former Lingashoni actress Thandi Matlaila has joined the popular SABC2 Tshivenda soapie, Muvhango.

The latest casting comes after the show welcomed Generations: The Legacy actor Nicholas Nkuna as Khalema.

Nkuna took a break from SABC1's soapie, Generations: The Legacy as a journalist, Anthi Mpofu.

The SABC2 soapie also recently welcomed fan-favourite actress Gabisile Tshabalala as Bubbles.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on Monday, 3 February that Matlaila will portray the character of a nurse in the SABC2 soapie.

Matlaila is famously known for her role as Lindiwe in SABC's youth drama, Tshisa.

Soapie fans welcome the actress to the show

@chestermayifo replied:

"I miss historical casting and producing of #Muvhango where you see Vho Mushasha going under the river coming out after a week, not what we see today."

IG@mpholaurenml wrote:

"Haibo Muvhango is not cancelled?"

@TumeloTiger1

"Her talent could be better utilised elsewhere. Sorry, not sorry. Soapies should stop recycling actors."

@Msiyana_V replied:

"I don't know if it's me or what, but the guy's acting skills do not satisfy me. I feel like something is lacking or he's just given roles that don't fit him."

@segos_royal said:

"Bathong go busy yang ko (it's so busy), Muvhango. Who did they fire? Since they're casting new people like this?"

@CastleLarger wrote:

"I thought Muvhango was ending. What's happening?"

@teffo_ME wrote:

"I feel like he has always been on Muvhango. They were sleeping on him, great cast."

Actress Thandi Matlaila secures a role of a nurse in 'Muvhango'. Images: @YOUFM898 and Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Muvhango actor arrested

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Muvhango star Nat Ramabulana was arrested for speeding.

The Safta-winning actor, who is famously known for his villain role of Tenda in Muvhango, was allegedly caught speeding on the N1 north highway by the JMP.

Source: Briefly News