Former Skeem Saam actor Nicholas Nkuna has joined SABC2's long-running soapie Muvhango

The talented singer and actor currently portrays the character of a journalist, Anathi Mpofu in Generations: The legacy

Soapie fans took to social media to congratulate the former 7de Laan actor for his latest character

'Generations: The Legacy' star Nicholas Nkuna joins 'Muvhango'. Image: nicksoulworld

Actor Nicholas Nkuna, known for his doctor role in SABC2's cancelled soapie 7de Laan has joined Muvhango. Nkuna currently portrays a journalist, Anathi Mpofu in SABC1's Generations: The Legacy.

The talented singer also previously starred in SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam as a lecturer.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the actor's latest role on Tuesday, 14 January 2025 on X.

"Nicholas Nkuna joins Muvhango. Singer (aka NickSoul) and former Generations The Legacy star has joined the cast of the SABC2 soapie. Nkuna will play a character named Khalema," says Mphela.

Soapie fans respond to actor joining Muvhango

@Msiyana_V replied:

"I don't know if it's me or what, but the guy's acting skills do not satisfy me. I feel like something is lacking or he's just given roles that don't fit him."

@segos_royal said:

"Bathong go busy yang ko (it's so busy) Muvhango. Who did they fire? Since they're casting new people like this?"

@Boitshepo901 said:

"This guy messed up MK's relationship in Skeem Saam and also in 7de Laan. I can't wait to see what he is up to."

@CastleLarger wrote:

"I thought Muvhango was ending. What's happening?"

@LuthandoNjabulo responded:

"Former? So he's leaving Generations?"

@thoriiiso replied:

"I know he has a vendetta against Vhakwevho."

@laonetshupelo_m said:

"Former Generations? When did he leave?"

@teffo_ME wrote:

"I feel like he has always been on Muvhango. They were sleeping on him, great cast."

Nicholas Nkuna joins SABC2 soapie 'Muvhango'. Image: @nicksoulworld

Zazi Kunene joins Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that rising star Zazi Kunene has joined Generations: The Legacy as Alice.

Kunene stars opposite veteran actor Vusi Kunene who portrays the villain role of Jack Mabaso in the soapie.

The actress excitedly took to social media during the festive season to share a photo of herself watching her character on TV.

