Former YFM radio personality MacG Mukwevho reveals that he owes everything he has to the Chillers

The podcaster also stated in his recent interview that he's lost celebrity friends because of Podcast and Chill

Fans of the the radio personality took to social media this week to applaud him for acknowledging them

MacG Mukwevho reveals he lost friends over 'Podcast and Chill'.

Radio personality MacG Mukwevho recently revealed that he lost friends because of the podcast.

The DJ who's the founder of South Africa's most-streamed podcast, Podcast and Chill adds that he owes everything he has to his viewers on his YouTube channel.

MacG's statement comes after his beef with amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa and rapper L-Tido who threw jabs at him.

A video of the podcaster thanking his fans was shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert on social media this week.

In the video, MacG says he lost celebrity friends for the sake of the podcast.

"Every single thing that I have is because of the Chillers, my shoes, jeans, car, my house where I’m renting. It is all because of them. Without them, I literally have nothing and I am not kidding," he says.

Radio personality MacG Mukwevho reveals he lost friends over 'Podcast and Chill'. Images: Sunday World and @MacGUnleashed

Podcast and Chill fans congratulate MacG

percy_kokong said:

"I saved this video for motivation and indeed you spoke life to the guys look now."

@Pax__Masilela wrote:

"This is awesome."

@Mok43623Tumelo replied:

"Wow congrats MagG."

@Kgothatsomath02 said:

"MacG o apara sebono" (not fancy).

@Yogae11332246 said:

"They look good together shem."

@KarahBoooo wrote:

"Genuinely so proud of their journey. It's so beautiful to watch."

@childishbarnyar wrote:

"They deserve everything good coming their way."

@KastroSol said:

"That’s silly and misleading."

@LuzukoXhate replied:

"@MacGUnleashed and @Solphendukaa. Phakathi inside. Congratulations to the whole team."

@dineokxxx17217 responded:

"Pharaoh has an aggressive marketing strategy with these celebrities."

Sol Phenduka's bold claim about DJ Maphorisa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in September 2024 that Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka made a bold claim about Maphorisa.

Phenduka fired back at DJ Maphorisa's claim about feeding him and acknowledged Phori's role in amapiano's growth but stated he did not create the genre.

