South African actor Nicholas Nkuna left many people impressed with his amazing vocals

The former 7de Laan and Skeem Saam star shared a video of him singing his rendition of Kabza De Small's Imithandazo

Netizens gave Nicholas his flowers, saying he is nailing this singing thing, and they even lauded his previous album

Talk about being multi-talented! One of South Africa's most versatile actors, Nicholas Nkuna, has a not-so-hidden talent; singing.

Nicholas Nkuna sang a soothing version of 'Imithandazo'. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Actor Nicholas Nkuna's singing video goes viral

Talented Mzansi actor Nicholas Nkuna sang a slowed-down version of the hit Amapiano track by Kabza De Small with Mthunzi, featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and UmthakathiKush called Imithandazo.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the video, reminding people that Nicholas is an amazing singer. Nicholas shared his singing talent with the world, years ago and even appeared on Expresso.

Mzansi impressed by Nicholas Nkuna

Netizens gave Nicholas Nkuna his flowers, saying they were impressed with his amazing vocals.

Peeps even said he nailed his previous album, Therapy, which was released in 2018.

@comforttenyeko asked:

"He can sing but I'm shocked that he's Tsonga and have never seen him take up a role in his language. All along I thought he's Zulu."

@KatlegoJoe78456 praised:

"What a beautiful man."

@TEAMO_BEE gushed:

"I watch this every time I bump into it...every single time."

@NdabeLit exclaimed"

"Damn brother is a beast moes."

@Idabeth_Ranake revealed"

"He actually studied musical theatre at TUT…he can dance too."

@Keneilwe_Ken28 shared:

"He sang for Alexa during their wedding on 7delaan."

@dbn_gk mentioned:

"He has a good voice but he’s very theatrical and it’s distracting because it doesn’t look authentic. He must tap into that inner what what and just sing. I’m sure he’ll sound even more amazing."

Cassper Nyovest fails to impress with preaching video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was shocked by a video of Cassper Nyovest preaching during one of his shows.

The rapper stopped his mid-performance to share the word of God before switching to a worship song. Social media users' reactions to the show were mixed, with many claiming that Cassper hasn't been the same since AKA passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News