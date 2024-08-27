Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee shared a picture with Kabza De Small in Paris

The two successful DJs ran into one another at the airport, and they posed for a dope picture

Reacting to the photo, Mzansi praised them online and gave them their flowers for setting the bar up high

Black Coffee and Kabza De Small are known for always hailing one another and giving each other flowers.

Black Coffee and Kabza De Small posed for a picture in Paris. Image: @kabelomotha on Instagram/Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Black Coffee and Kabza met up in Paris

The Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee took to X to post a picture with Kabza De Small in Paris. The stars were both in Paris, attending their respective gigs, but they ran into one another at the airport.

Praising Kabza De Small, Black Coffee said he is a "king."

"I ran into the King Kabza De Small in Paris."

SA praises Kabza and Black Coffee

South Africans reacted with positivity to the photo, praising the stars for always giving one another flowers.

Just recently, DJ Black Coffee congratulated Kabza De Small on social media for his successful two-day symphonic orchestra event at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

He posted a photo of Kabza with the caption: "Congrats on everything, King @KabzaDeSmall_"

This is how many people reacted to the post:

@EsonasihleM added:

"They are saying you guys are the GOATS!"

@Vanillasausy shared:

"The top dogs."

@Gats_Jr added:

"Nice, I hope y’all are cooking Groetman."

@tembisaonlyn said:

"Beautiful."

@DlaminiDukani mentioned:

"Nice one. Have a safe journey."

@NdabeLit asked:

"You guys are Legends of the game. @RealBlackCoffee is your music production game still there though? How about you collabo with Kabza and give us something inspired by Yanos and House music? How about is the question."

@Lamlajigga asked:

"The only thing I'm waiting for now is a Collabo between Black Coffee and KabzaDeSmall."

