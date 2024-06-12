DJ Black Coffee congratulated Kabza De Small on social media for his successful two-day symphonic orchestra event at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg

DJ Black Coffee took to social media to congratulate Kabza De Small following the success of his historic two-day symphonic orchestra event at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

DJ Black Coffee gives Kabza De Small his flowers

Kabza De Small was recently crowned the king of South African music after the success of his symphonic orchestra. The show made headlines when it sold out in a few hours and lived up to Mzansi's expectations.

Taking to his page on the micro-blogging platform X, Grammy Award-winning musician and producer DJ Black Coffee applauded Kabza De Small for his show's success. He wrote:

"Congrats on everything King @KabzaDeSmall_"

DJ Black Coffee's fans react to his post

Social media users praised DJ Black Coffee for giving Kabza his flowers. Many said the stars should collaborate on a song.

@Priddyzaddy said:

"Being recognized by another King Wow big ups to Motha!"

@MongsDuba wrote:

"I still remember how you defended the amapiano genre when an overseas artist was disapproving it."

@Vusijay2 added:

"You're such an inspiration, my brother; may god bless you with an abundant life! Enjoy your day bro! LOVE, PEACE, AND HAPPINESS!"

@NMokhitli32313 commented:

"@RealBlackCoffee Grootman, you have proved to them that anything is possible if you believe and love your craft. It starts with you, to believe in yourself, then the rest is history "

Young Stunna tears up while performing Adiwele at Red Bull symphonic with Kabza

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young Stunna put on quite a show at the Red Bull Symphonic with Kabza De Small. The singer gave an emotional show, so much that he broke down in tears.

Amapiano star Young Stunna performed his hit song Adiwele during the highly anticipated show, which took place recently at Gold Reef City. Kabza De Small teamed up with Ofentse Pitse and her symphonic orchestra to give the audience a show.

