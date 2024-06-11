Anele Mdoda praised Young Stunna's powerful performance at Kabza De Small's symphonic orchestra event at the Lyric Theatre, Johannesburg

Young Stunna's emotional rendition of his hit song Adiwele impressed many, including fans who compared the show's quality to the Soul Train Awards

Fans on social media showered Young Stunna with praise for his talent and crowd-control skills

Anele Mdoda is among the many South Africans who were moved by Young Stunna's powerful performance at Kabza De Small's symphonic orchestra event at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Anele Mdoda gave Young Stunna his flowers. Image: @zintathu and @uoungstunna_rsa

Anele Mdoda reacts to Young Stunna's performance

Young Stunna gave the country goosebumps with his performance at Kabza De Small's show. The star even got emotional while performing his hit song Adiwele. Young Stunna was among the many talented Amapiano artists who graced the stage during the sold-out show.

Taking to her X page, Anele Mdoda gave Young Stunna his flowers. She reposted a clip of his performance and showered him with praise. She commented:

"A star is a star!!!! ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️"

Fans praise Young Stunna for his performance

Anele Mdoda is not the only one who was impressed with the star's talent. Mzansi also dished their thoughts. Many admitted that Young Stunna ate and left no crumbs.

@VantsoAmanda said:

"The whole show gave me goosebumps. The quality reminded me of Soul Train Awards energy! Incredible talent!"

@Musa_SMakondo wrote:

"A machine is a machine "

@leePhiwo added:

"He goes all out, this young man ❤️"

@Tabongz_SA said:

"He knows how to control the crowd."

@MsVeelove added:

"Beautiful to watch."

Young Stunna wishes Riky Rick was still alive to see his success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young Stunna recently left social media users in their feels when he posted that he wished Riky Rick was still alive to see how far he has grown in the industry.

It's been years since award-winning rapper Riky Rick's untimely passing. The star was known to be a sociable artist who always opened doors for upcoming musicians in the industry.

