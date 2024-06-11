Young Stunna recently expressed that he misses the late Riky Rick and wished he was alive to see his success in the music industry

The award-winning rapper Riky Rick was known for supporting upcoming artists, and Young Stunna's post about him left social media users emotional

Fans responded to Young Stunna's tribute with heartfelt messages, highlighting Riky Rick's lasting impact

Young Stunna recently left social media users in their feels when he posted that he wished Riky Rick was still alive to see how far he has grown in the industry.

Young Stunna admitted that he misses the late Riky Rick. Image: @rikyrickworld and @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna admits that he misses Riky Rick

It's been years since award-winning rapper Riky Rick's untimely passing. The star was known to be a sociable artist who always opened doors for upcoming musicians in the industry.

Young Stunna recently wished the star was alive to see his success in the industry. Undoubtedly one of the biggest artists at the moment, Young Stunna has been making timeless music and giving powerful live performances.

MDN News shared a screenshot of Young Stunna's post on their X page. The post read:

"Wish Uncle Riky Rick was here to see us now."

Fans react to Young Stunna's touching post

The star's post left social media users chopping onions. Many also had nice things to say about Riky Rick.

@__ThapeloM said:

"May he continue resting easy."

@The_A_Wagon said:

"He once told them to own their music. I hope they listened to him."

@unwindwithOkuhl wrote:

"We really lost a soldier "

@Tshepixo__21 added:

"Eish, this brother will forever be missed"

@Yemyemjr1 said:

"To experience how they've grown in the music biz."

