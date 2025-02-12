The South African actress Buhle Samuels had many netizens salivating over her gorgeous body

A picture of the former Muvhango actress dressed in a cute red dress went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Samuels' cute picture

Actress Buhle Samuels looked gorgeous in a red dress. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It is no secret that the South African actress Buhle Samuels is one of the celebrities who have a banging hourglass glass body that has fans talking about every chance they get.

Recently, the former Muvhango actress who was allegedly accused of moving in with Asavela Mqokiyana's husband became the talk of the town after a recent picture of her wearing a cute red dress went viral on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews posted it on their page.

The photo was captioned:

"Buhle Samuels looking absolutely stunning."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Buhle Samuels' new pic

Shortly after the picture of the actress was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed actions to it. Here's what they had to say:

@Zayen30 wrote:

"Is she married?"

@silas265786 said:

"She is so beautiful."

@Mthu__d commented:

"Oh Buhle Samuels, they could never make me hate you. Always by your side. Yours sincerely."

@TumeloTiger1 responded:

"The fake buns are out now? Good for her. We love seeing natural bodies."

Actress Buhle Samuels had fans talking about her new picture. Image: Oupa Bopape

Who is Buhle Samuels

Actress Buhle Samuels was born and raised in Soweto but raised in Pretoria North, South Africa. Buhle’s mother is a nurse in Saudi Arabia. She often watches SA news, and they communicate via the phone. Buhle has never revealed her dad to the public.

Samuels hosted a breakfast show on the Africa Magic channel. In 2014, she became more famous by playing the role of Matshidiso Mofokeng on SABC2's flagship soap opera, Muvhango. The Muvhango producers watched Buhle Samuels audition for The Lion King but found her talent and skills suitable for the role of Matshidiso.

Muvhango under fire for not paying actors

In a previous report from Briefly News, Muvhango was allegedly under fire for failing to pay its actors and staff, leaving Mzansi to rally behind the actors.

The popular soapie then went on a production break from September 2023 while actors hadn't received a cent for their work.

