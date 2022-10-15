Media personality Khanyi Mbau is celebrating her 37th birthday, and the beauty has kept Mzansi on the edge of its seat for years

Khanyi's candidness about her image has set the trend for other celebrities to be open about cosmetic surgery

While some South Africans might not agree with all her decisions, they love that she owns who she is and lives life boldy

Khanyi Mbau looks fabulous in different looks. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Today is media darling Khanyi Mbau's birthday, and the stunner has kept Mzansi hooked on her extraordinary life for over a decade. Whether she is making waves with her acting, singing, public relationships or changing her looks, Khanyi is unapologetically herself and knows how to leverage publicity to secure herself a bag.

Mzansi people are fascinated with one aspect of her life: her ever-changing appearance throughout the years. The Young, Famous & African star has been very open about getting cosmetic surgery and bleaching her skin both on her social media pages and in interviews.

Mbau maintains her appearance because she's a public figure and needs to look the part, reported Zalebs. She also said:

"I'm in the public eye so I like to be easy on the eye - I have my yearly chemical peel, and I use fillers in my face. My nose is my own but I use fillers to give it a better profile.”

Her cosmetic journey started in 2011 when she had breast implants, followed by an eyebrow lift and a procedure to push back her gums and whiten her teeth.

According to News 24, Khanyi started re-inventing herself in 2011 and has had multiple procedures that include breast implants, an eyebrow lift, teeth whitening, and liposuction, to name a few. Mbau stated:

“I also believe people have the right to do whatever they want to look beautiful. All I want is to maintain my looks. They are what people know me for."

Here are some comments from Mzansi people:

@Tilly_tetelo shared:

"Adults here are worst bullies than school kids. Khanyi Mbau is happy with how she looks, but you make fun of someone to feel better about yourselves. It's seriously annoying now."

@CassimMarlon posted:

"A person can literally learn so much from Khanyi Mbau just by listening to how she looks into things and giving us a better view."

@blythe_buhle tweeted:

"I absolutely love what Khanyi Mbau did to her nose. She looks so beautiful."

