Khanyi Mbau has been getting around in the lap of luxury, staying away from full commercial flights

The reality star showed a snap getting ready to board a private plane in Limpopo and blew netizens away with a clip of herself in the clouds

Khanyi Mbau was soon flooded with comments from her loyal supporters wishing her safe travels

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khanyi Mbau is never shy to let people into her luxurious lifestyle. The TC personality's latest post shows that she prefers to travel on an aeroplane without the crowd.

Khanyi Mbau gave fans a peek into her lavish life as she used her private plane to get around. Image: Instagram/@mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Fans flooded the comments in awe that she gets to travel with so much convenience. Khanyi could only bask in the compliments that she got over their post.

Khanyi Mbau Awards commercial flights

Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram and shared her recent travels in a plane without the hustle of an airport or other people. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Keep smiling"

Khanyi is constantly in headlines thanks to her luxury life largely funded by current bae Kudzi. Fans had compliments about how great you can look just before the flight. Some supporters had jokes that they wanted to come with her on her next flight.

@albina.elly commented:

"Take me with."

@blackchyna_sa commented:

"Yeses."

@dinkiesmpisane commented:

"Argh! Safe trip Queen."

@ossaya_k commented:

"Wonderful vibes. Sending you Love Khanyi."

@yolanda.mginqi commented:

This was beautifully captured.

@julio_xavier_sa commented:

High-flyer."

@sahiphopday2day commented:

"Still fly at 36."

"Save money": Zahara jets off to Ghana in 1st class for gig, Mzansi warns singer

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara was excited about her latest show away from South Africa. The singer let her followers know she was headed to West Africa.

Zahara looks like she is recovering from her financial woes. Netizens took the time to remind the star that she should avoid repeating mistakes with money.

Zahara shared a Twitter post in her luxury seat on a plane. The singer looks like she was travelling first class.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News