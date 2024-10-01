A young hun flexed her new budget-friendly bedding for the world to see, and boy, they looked stunning

In the clip, she unveiled how she placed the bedding on her bed, and it caught the attention of many people online

Comments poured in from South African netizens who gushed over the babe's purchase, and others cracked jokes

One babe showed off her stunning bedding, which she got from PEP stores, and peeps went wild in the comments.

A woman plugged South Africans with cute bedding from PEP Stores. Image: @laudikaxo

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off new bedding

The stunner shared a TikTok video in which she revealed how she placed the cute bedding on her bed. @laudikaxo expressed to her viewers that the bedding cost her R200.

She went on to showcase the finishing touch-up, and it looked so cute. @l'audikaxos bedding was designed like a dishcloth, which caused a massive buzz on social media. While taking to her TikTok caption, she gushed over her bedding, saying:

"These are the cutest bed sheets ever I'm obsessed @PEP Home @PEP South Africa."

Watch the video of the hun's bedding below:

Mzansi react to lady's plug

The online community loved the woman's hook-up, and many headed to the comments section to share their thoughts while others simply gushed over the bedding.

Ashley V said:

"Why’d they do the dishcloth design? It’s so cute, though."

Gothlings Alt Plushies added:

"Ignore the "dishcloth" comments it's so damn cute."

Shirlique Cornelisse shared:

"They have a summer sleep set that would match the bedding. It says self-love in front and little black hearts on the shorts."

Stephanie Moolman gushed over the hun's bedding, saying:

"They are so cute!! I love the whole room!"

