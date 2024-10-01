Global site navigation

"Dishcloth Core": Woman Shows Off New Bedding, Video Leaves SA Cracking Jokes
People

"Dishcloth Core": Woman Shows Off New Bedding, Video Leaves SA Cracking Jokes

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read

A young hun flexed her new budget-friendly bedding for the world to see, and boy, they looked stunning

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

  • In the clip, she unveiled how she placed the bedding on her bed, and it caught the attention of many people online
  • Comments poured in from South African netizens who gushed over the babe's purchase, and others cracked jokes

One babe showed off her stunning bedding, which she got from PEP stores, and peeps went wild in the comments.

A TikTok video shows a woman unveiling her PEP Store bedding.
A woman plugged South Africans with cute bedding from PEP Stores. Image: @laudikaxo
Source: TikTok

Woman shows off new bedding

The stunner shared a TikTok video in which she revealed how she placed the cute bedding on her bed. @laudikaxo expressed to her viewers that the bedding cost her R200.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

She went on to showcase the finishing touch-up, and it looked so cute. @l'audikaxos bedding was designed like a dishcloth, which caused a massive buzz on social media. While taking to her TikTok caption, she gushed over her bedding, saying:

Read also

Adorable South African toddler's birthday outfit wins hearts in Game store

"These are the cutest bed sheets ever I'm obsessed @PEP Home @PEP South Africa."

Watch the video of the hun's bedding below:

Mzansi react to lady's plug

The online community loved the woman's hook-up, and many headed to the comments section to share their thoughts while others simply gushed over the bedding.

Ashley V said:

"Why’d they do the dishcloth design? It’s so cute, though."

Gothlings Alt Plushies added:

"Ignore the "dishcloth" comments it's so damn cute."

Shirlique Cornelisse shared:

"They have a summer sleep set that would match the bedding. It says self-love in front and little black hearts on the shorts."

Stephanie Moolman gushed over the hun's bedding, saying:

"They are so cute!! I love the whole room!"

Woman shows off her stylish new bed from Shein in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman plugged the online community with a homeware item, and people loved it. She shared a video on TikTok.

Read also

South Africa woman buys stunning wendy house after getting tired of renting

TikTok user @shaks6 flexed her latest purchase from the leading online store Shein. The woman revealed that she bought a bed and proceeded to show it off. In the footage shared by @shaks6, one can see a man helping the woman put the bed together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: