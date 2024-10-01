One little girl grabbed the attention of many people online as she stole the show at a game store

A South African toddler flaunted her stunning dress for the world to see, and boy, she looked adorable.

Little girl in game store steals the show with stunning dress

A girl celebrating her first birthday can be seen walking in a game store with all eyes on her. The young girl slayed a pink dress with a long trail, leaving many people in awe.

@baby_kaboentle_23's footage was well received by netizens, and it became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 2.4 million along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the video of the baby girl slaying in her gorgeous dress below:

SA gushes over the little girl

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the toddler as many flooded the comments section raving over the little one, saying:

Rebecca Masemola said:

"Beautiful mama nana, where did you buy the dress? I wanna buy my daughter when she turns 1 year next year."

Tebatso itebogeleng added:

"Dress by B.mashilo, she is so cute."

Yolly_Shezi02 expressed:

"Sis knows her worth ke sana see how she didn’t go to that guy’s hands? Very demure."

Dlaba Shukulasi Sgananda wrote:

"Who is this princess she's looking stunning."

Nane commented:

"She is so cute hle..the dress wow, are feng hleng we are turning one in November."

Sibongile Mtshali gushed:

"Ohh my God she's so beautiful with a wedding dress uphi umkwenyana."

