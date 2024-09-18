“Is It a Filter”: Cute Baby Girl’s Piercing Blue Eyes Leave Peeps With Questions

A video of an adorable baby girl went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of her eyes

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, gathering over 12.4 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip as many were amazed by the little one's mesmerising eyes as they gushed over it, while others had questions

A little girl wowed many people on the internet with her striking blue eyes in a video making rounds online.

A little girl shocked many with her beautiful blue eyes, leaving peeps questioning. Image: @mart_ina96

Source: TikTok

Adorable baby's blue eyes amaze peeps

The clip shared by TikTok user @mart_ina96 shows a beautiful girl who has her eyes closed and is dressed in light blue. The little one went on to open her eyes, and her blue eyes stole the show, leaving many people in awe of her eyes.

@mart_ina96's footage became a viral hit on TikTok, amassing over 12.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform. Many rushed to share their thoughts, while others greed with envy over the adorable girl's eyes.

Watch the video below:

People have questions about the blue-eyed girl

The online community could not help but question whether the little girl's eyes were indeed blue while others simply gushed over the cute baby.

Edith said:

"She's so beautiful, heaven eyes."

Angel asked:

"Wow, are that this girl's eyes."

Talebza was amazed:

"Wow, beautiful indeed."

Puke,Ratema18 expressed:

"Very nice, but yes, they are filters."

Angelabartleson commented:

"Beautiful dolly. Keep an army around her."

Oscar Flores inquired:

"Are they real?"

Sivi gushed over the little one's eyes, saying:

"The ocean in her eyes."

“Your baby is adorable”: Girl with striking blue eyes goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that content creator Cheryl Neufville, the mother of the blue-eyed princess, took to her account (@heyy..cheryl) on the popular video-sharing app to share that her daughter's eye colour had not changed despite people thinking the reason was because she was a newborn.

Cheryl wrote in her post's caption:

"We’ve literally heard it all, but they’re here to stay."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News