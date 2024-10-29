The South African socialite Gugu Khathi recently showed off the gift she got from her husband, DJ Tira

DJ Tira gifted his wife, Gugu Khathi, with a new luxury Porsche car for her birthday

Gugu posted a cute video showing off the new car and paired it with a heartwarming message

Gugu Khathi flaunted her new Porsche car. Image: @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

South African socialite Gugu Khathi, DJ Tira's wife, recently received a very luxurious birthday gift from her husband.

Gugu Khathi shows off her new Porsche car

Recently, the reality TV star celebrated her birthday and showed off her new beautiful Porsche car, which she received as a gift from her husband, DJ Tira. Gugu posted a clip of her new car on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartwarming message.

She wrote:

"Dear Everyone. I want to extend my deepest gratitude for all the beautiful birthday wishes. Each message brightened my day! A very special thank you to my wonderful kids for making My Day Special. Dear Hubby, I just wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for everything you do. Your love, support, and kindness mean the world to me. Thank you for being my rock during tough times and for celebrating the joyful moments with me. Your thoughtfulness and understanding make each day brighter. I appreciate all the little things you do that often go unnoticed. From your comforting hugs to the laughter we share, you make life so much sweeter. I am truly blessed to have you by my side. Thank you for being you. My ride or die. With all my love, Mrs Khathi #goddid #UyindodaBearings."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the video on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Gugu Khathi flaunts the Porsche gifted to her by their husband, DJ Tira, for her birthday."

Watch the video below:

