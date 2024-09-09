Gugu Khathi Shows Love to Her Daughter Chichi Khathi In a Cute Post
- Gugu Khathi spoke proudly of her daughter Chichi Khathi in an adorable post dedicated to her
- The boss lady shared a picture of her and Chichi by the poolside, and she added an inspirational quote
- Mzansi showered the mother and daughter duo with love, saying they are an adorable pair and are goals
Gugu Khathi and her daughter Chichi Khathi served mother-daughter goals in her latest Instagram post.
Gugu shows love to her daughter
Entrepreneur Gugu Khathi shared how she is motivated to make her nine-year-old daughter Chichi Khathi proud in a heartfelt post dedicated to her.
The reality TV star and wife to award-winning DJ Tira posted a picture of her and Chichi chilling by the poolside with an inspirational quote which said:
“My dearest daughter @chichi_khathi, I promise to always strive to make you proud as your mom. Together, let’s chase our dreams, support each other, and create beautiful memories. #ProudMom #ForeverTogether.”
Mzansi shows love to Gugu and Chichi
Netizens spoke fondly of Gugu and her daughter, saying they admire how she and Tira push their kids to work.
tenhlanhla_khumalo relayed:
"She finished me in born into fame when exposed for doing a call."
enhlemzulwini stated:
"We want more Chichi on our screen."
teekaygoldfish said:
"I see you in Chichi all the time Sugar, she's basically your twin."
bonolo_bae said:
"My little love. My fave Afrikaans student."
djhappygalsa gushed:
"So cute nzeee. Princess Chichi."
buhle_bamii mentioned:
"She is such a wonderful girl hle."
mickimabote added:
"She is born to be a super star."
hopemore30 said:
"Always here for chichi."
noksbhebhe said:
"And the confidence in u ‘girl’.
