Gugu Khathi Shows Love to Her Daughter Chichi Khathi In a Cute Post
Celebrities

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Gugu Khathi spoke proudly of her daughter Chichi Khathi in an adorable post dedicated to her
  • The boss lady shared a picture of her and Chichi by the poolside, and she added an inspirational quote
  • Mzansi showered the mother and daughter duo with love, saying they are an adorable pair and are goals

Gugu Khathi and her daughter Chichi Khathi served mother-daughter goals in her latest Instagram post.

Gugu Khathi shows love to her daughter Chichi Khathi.
Gugu Khathi and her daughter Chichi Khathi look cute in a new post. Image: @gugu.khathi
Source: Instagram

Gugu shows love to her daughter

Entrepreneur Gugu Khathi shared how she is motivated to make her nine-year-old daughter Chichi Khathi proud in a heartfelt post dedicated to her.

The reality TV star and wife to award-winning DJ Tira posted a picture of her and Chichi chilling by the poolside with an inspirational quote which said:

“My dearest daughter @chichi_khathi, I promise to always strive to make you proud as your mom. Together, let’s chase our dreams, support each other, and create beautiful memories. #ProudMom #ForeverTogether.”

Mzansi shows love to Gugu and Chichi

Netizens spoke fondly of Gugu and her daughter, saying they admire how she and Tira push their kids to work.

tenhlanhla_khumalo relayed:

"She finished me in born into fame when exposed for doing a call."

enhlemzulwini stated:

"We want more Chichi on our screen."

teekaygoldfish said:

"I see you in Chichi all the time Sugar, she's basically your twin."

bonolo_bae said:

"My little love. My fave Afrikaans student."

djhappygalsa gushed:

"So cute nzeee. Princess Chichi."

buhle_bamii mentioned:

"She is such a wonderful girl hle."

mickimabote added:

"She is born to be a super star."

hopemore30 said:

"Always here for chichi."

noksbhebhe said:

"And the confidence in u ‘girl’.

DJ Tira surprises Daughter Chichi Khathi with a shout out

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira pulled out all the stops for his children, especially for Chichi Khathi, who celebrated a milestone.

The Afrotainment boss marked his daughter Chichi Khathi's seventh birthday in a special way. The famous SA DJ, who is also father to Junior Khathi and Chase Khathi, gave his daughter a sweet radio shout-out.

Source: Briefly News

