Gugu Khathi spoke proudly of her daughter Chichi Khathi in an adorable post dedicated to her

The boss lady shared a picture of her and Chichi by the poolside, and she added an inspirational quote

Mzansi showered the mother and daughter duo with love, saying they are an adorable pair and are goals

Gugu Khathi and her daughter Chichi Khathi served mother-daughter goals in her latest Instagram post.

Gugu Khathi and her daughter Chichi Khathi look cute in a new post. Image: @gugu.khathi

Gugu shows love to her daughter

Entrepreneur Gugu Khathi shared how she is motivated to make her nine-year-old daughter Chichi Khathi proud in a heartfelt post dedicated to her.

The reality TV star and wife to award-winning DJ Tira posted a picture of her and Chichi chilling by the poolside with an inspirational quote which said:

“My dearest daughter @chichi_khathi, I promise to always strive to make you proud as your mom. Together, let’s chase our dreams, support each other, and create beautiful memories. #ProudMom #ForeverTogether.”

Mzansi shows love to Gugu and Chichi

Netizens spoke fondly of Gugu and her daughter, saying they admire how she and Tira push their kids to work.

tenhlanhla_khumalo relayed:

"She finished me in born into fame when exposed for doing a call."

enhlemzulwini stated:

"We want more Chichi on our screen."

teekaygoldfish said:

"I see you in Chichi all the time Sugar, she's basically your twin."

bonolo_bae said:

"My little love. My fave Afrikaans student."

djhappygalsa gushed:

"So cute nzeee. Princess Chichi."

buhle_bamii mentioned:

"She is such a wonderful girl hle."

mickimabote added:

"She is born to be a super star."

hopemore30 said:

"Always here for chichi."

noksbhebhe said:

"And the confidence in u ‘girl’.

DJ Tira surprises Daughter Chichi Khathi with a shout out

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira pulled out all the stops for his children, especially for Chichi Khathi, who celebrated a milestone.

The Afrotainment boss marked his daughter Chichi Khathi's seventh birthday in a special way. The famous SA DJ, who is also father to Junior Khathi and Chase Khathi, gave his daughter a sweet radio shout-out.

