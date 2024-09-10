Major League's Bandile Mbere Posts Pictures of Daughter He Shares With Nomalanga Shozi
- One-half of the Major League DJz, Bandile Mbere, recently posted photos of his daughter
- The Amapiano DJ known for his and brother Banele Mbere's Balcony Mix shares a child with Nomalanga Shozi
- Fans were left swooning after seeing pictures of his baby girl despite him not showing her face completely
Bandile Mbere, a dynamic twin duo Major League DJz member, recently posted Instagram pictures of his daughter.
Bandile bonds with daughter
Major League DJz's Bandile Mbere took to social media to share photos of his daughter. The star did not completely show her face as he made her wear an oversized cap.
"We Ride Together. We Die Together," he captioned his post.
Reacting to the adorable pictures, one fan @djkaymoworld gushed and said, "The First Lady of balcony mix.
Another one, @gottabemolly, said, "Forever Ntanga." Other followers only added heart and fire emojis on the post.
What happened between Bandile Mbere and Nomalanga
The DJ started a successful Amapiano series called Balcony Mix with his brother Banele Mbere.
He shares a child with BET Africa TV host and former Adulting star Nomalanga Shozi. The pair never announced that they were an item, but fans found this out after they announced their pregnancy.
They even hinted at starting a reality TV show while Nomalanga was pregnant. However, in 2023, Shozi told Sunday Times journalist Craig Jacobs that she was a single mom and said she was ready to take on the world.
"I am a single, hot mom coming for everything."
Following her announcement, Nomalanga and Bandile refrained from speaking about one another on social media. The actress also rarely posts pictures of her daughter.
