South African musicians Major League DJz have set themselves an unbelievable challenge for their Balcony Mix Xperience

Major League DJz will perform their Balcony Mix but it will have a twist, and the brothers will perform for days at a time

Major League DJz fans had varying reactions to Bandile and Banele Mbere's determination to provide non-stop entertainment

Major League DJz seem to have a point to prove. The DJing brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere have promised fans a set that will last over 24 hours.

Major LeagueDJz decided to show off their skills with days-long music set on the decks. Image: Instagram/ @majorleaguedjz

Major League DJz are taking their Balcony Mix Xperience to a whole new level. The brothers of Major League DJz made their announcement to fans who responded with concern.

Major League DJz booked for a 75 hour performance

The Major League DJz shared a post celebrating finishing two hours of their 75 hour Balcony Mix Xperience. Fans of the DJ's were left with questions as they wondered why Major Meague DJz would subject themselves to these long hours.

@cryshots commented:

"For ntoni? Yho ha a."

@Comfort_Jarden commented:

"No rest?"

@DimoTswaledi commented:

"This is Major guys, not a League to be played by boys."

@phele44878518 commented:

"This is unreal, I saw the billboard in William Nicol Drive."

@geegibozze commented:

"Gents are you sure ? #75HoursBalconyMixXperience."

Major League DJz host Burna Boy in London for popular Balcony Mix

Briefly News previously reported that Major League DJz vowed that they would ensure that amapiano makes waves across the globe. Banele and Bandile Mbere are getting there as they had a star-studded lineup for their Balcony Mix overseas.

Major League DJz had their fans delighted when they shared what their night looked like with Uncle Vinny, Burna Boy and more. Major League DJz opened up about the level Balcony Mix has reached globally.

According to TimesLIVE, Major League DJz are responsible for the highly treasured Balcony Mix in London with DBN Gogo, Uncle Vinny and afrobeats superstars Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

