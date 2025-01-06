South African actress Lorraine Moropa appreciated her boyfriend Tyler ICU on his birthday just recently

The star penned a sweet message to the award-winning Amapiano music producer and expressed her love for him

Fans gushed over the couple, saying they suit each other very much and that they should keep going strong

Lucent album creator Tyler ICU hit a remarkable milestone recently. His partner, Lorraine Moropa, was one of the people who showered him with love and kind words.

Lorraine Moropa expresses love and gratitude to Tyler ICU

Television actress and model Lorraine Moropa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to Tyler ICU. The Mnike hitmaker celebrated his birthday over the weekend, and his partner Lorraine showered him with love, calling him her "best friend and her forever."

“When God created you, He definitely had me in mind, she said," she said.

Lorraine Moropa noted the kind of person he is, saying he is selfless and helps other artists.

"Your selflessness and big heart are what will always keep your prosperity flowing and your abundance overflowing. I have witnessed you help advance people’s lives for the better, replenishing their hopes of becoming as great as you. I wish you a year filled with love, joy, peace, elevation, and prosperity. I love you so much, Baba Ka Boy,”

Tyler acknowledges Lorraine as his baby mama

The couple first went public in 2023, and it is not yet known when they started dating. Responding to the message, Tyler ICU also expressed his love for the actress and said she is the mother of his son.

“I love you so much, my Forever. My bestie mama ka boy 🤰🏽 I thank God For you every day my Love.”

On his Instagram page, Tyler ICU posted a video of him and Lorraine dancing.

Fans gushed over the couple:

lyrilo_southa wished:

"Happy birthday Bro. As far I am concerned, you are one of the best producers I am willing to work with in the near future."

mfokamhlongo gushed:

"Oh, how I wish this was me on my birthday with my girl. Beautiful couple."

bon_charlz_15's said:

"KING OF THE WALL More blessings 2025."

Tyler ICU shows off new vehicle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyler ICU showed off his Maserati GranTurismo S.

Tyler was said to have spent a fortune on his new ride, and fans congratulated him.

