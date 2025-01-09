Former The Queen and The Wife actress Motsoaledi "Mo" Setumo has announced that she's a mother

Setumo surprised her followers on social media on Wednesday, 8 January when she revealed she's a mother to a four-year-old girl

Industry friends and fans of the radio personality took to her Instagram account to wish her daughter a happy birthday

'The Queen' actress Motsoaledi Setumo reveals her child. Images: @mo_setumo

Source: Instagram

Actress Motsoaledi "Mo" Setumo, who is famously known for her role as Tshedi in The Wife season three has revealed she's a mother.

Setumo who portrayed the character of Mmabatho is Mzansi Magic's cancelled show The Queen surprised her fans on Wednesday, 8 January when she shared she has a daughter.

The radio personality wished her four-year-old daughter a happy birthday and revealed that she saved her life.

Social media reacts to her pregnancy photoshoot

The popular actress Mo Setumo took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, 8 January to share her pregnancy photos and wished her daughter a happy birthday. She captioned the post:

"To the girl that saved my life, happy 4th birthday my princess. Modimo Onkarabile," (God answered my prayers). And yes, I can keep a secret."

@msnoge replied:

"I almost started a fight and then I saw the 4. Happy birthday to Onke."

@nta.sana_makuwa said:

"What!! A whole 4 year old? No ways!! Bathong! Otherwise congratulations!! And here’s to many more years!! A whole mother!! So pretty!"

@lesegokhoza_official wrote:

"You definitely can keep a secret mama. Congratulations my love. We are both girl moms. I love it for us shem."

@_rayneo replied

"Finally these gorgeous pics for everyone to see."

@queen_fifs said:

"My baby. I’m so happy for you. Congratulations baby."

@moo_maine replied:

"My favourite is with child. Ra go lebogisa," (congratulations to you).

@nlraps said:

"Wow. Please pass the secret keeping anointing this way. Congratulations mama."

@BontleMokgotsi responded:

For 4 years Mo? Congratulations to you mommy."

@boitybridge_m said:

A whole 4 year old?? Congratulations and I’m keeping all my secrets with you!"

The Queen actress gives birth

