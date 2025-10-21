South Africa are reportedly set to lose one of their top athletes to a European nation ahead of the 2027 World Championships in Beijing and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Promising South African sprinter Benjamin Richardson has set his sights on competing for Ireland in future competitions, after initially representing Mzansi at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France.

Born in Ireland but raised in South Africa, Richardson holds dual citizenship and an Irish passport. According to Broekhuisen, the Irish Athletics Federation has formally applied to the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel on his behalf. The 21-year-old sprinter is now awaiting the panel’s decision on his eligibility.

