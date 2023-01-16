A young man who has had dreadlocks for four years decided one day to change his looks

After cutting all his dreadlocks, he visited his father to surprise him as he looked almost unrecognisable

Many people who watched the moment the father welcomed him with open arms, said the man never liked the locks

A lady, @amz.krly, has gone on TikTok to share how her father reacted after her brother cut the dreadlocks he has been growing for four years.

The young man looked so different after shaving the locks off. Seconds into the video his sister shared, he visited his father with his new looks.

The man's father was happy to see his new looks. Photo source: TikTok/@amz.krly

Father glad after son cut off dreadlocks

Climbing up the stairs, the father saw him and could not contain his joy. He opened his arms wide as he screamed, "my son is back!"

Both father and son were locked in a tight embrace. Many said that the father really loves the man's new looks without his usual dreadlocks.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 400,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Catmanstrikes2wi said:

"Self-hatred is hard to get rid of. But a win is a win."

leamuhigi said:

"My son is back!!!!"

Graceketsia joked:

"Prodigal son returns."

NdongShoots said:

"He was praying for times like this."

Bambi said:

"Any parents that get happy after you get rid of something that made you happy, I don’t trust at all."

Kamal said:

"Every African parents dream."

Cee_myon said:

"Their happiness be our sadness fr. Like why can’t they be happy for us."

Cindy G said:

"Me when I went back to dark hair and growing it out."

