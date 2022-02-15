Online user Lerato Thekiso shared a heartwarming video on social media showing off the bond between her child and her brother

The video consists of a combination of short clips from different points in time of her brother and adorable baby

Thousands of cyber citizens could not help but rewatch the amazing clip and Briefly News had the opportunity to speak to Lerato

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video posted on TikTok by @dandelionthekiso (Lerato) has tugged on the heartstrings of many South Africans. The adorable clip shows the loving interactions between her brother and her cute baby.

The post is a combination of short clips of Lerato's loving brother and sweet baby girl with Labrinth's Forever playing in the background. With an undoubtedly strong love for the little one, the clip expresses a bond between the two that seems to have just gotten stronger over time.

Online users couldn't seem to get enough of their loving relationship with over 50 000 people reacting to the post. The comments section quickly filled with people living for the adorable moments.

Lerato Thekiso shared a sweet clip of the adorable bond shared between her brother and daughter. Image: @dandelionthekiso / TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking with Briefly News, Lerato revealed that she has always been close with her brother. She shared that she didn't spend much time at home during her pregnancy but moved back home three months after giving birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I had to go back to work in KZN and my baby was left with my granny, his husband and my brother that’s when the relationship and bond began.

"They adore each other. Literally when my baby sees my brother, even when she's crying she becomes happy and it's all smiles. The same goes for my brother seeing my baby, it brightens up his day."

The most adorable part? Lerato's brother starts his morning by spending time with his niece:

"In the morning the first thing he does is greet her, bond for few minutes, then he continues with his daily duties. They love each other."

Take a look at the cute clip below:

Social media users love their bond

@La’Poroma said:

"We need to see more of them together."

@Megan Khumalo shared:

"Your brother is such a darling. May he be blessed with all his heart's desires."

@Mfundoh Mhayise wrote:

"This reminds me of my brother with my daughter… Mara manje they fight like Tom & Jerry!! Pure love/bond this one."

@KMchiza added:

"This makes me so happy because my brother has been there for me and my daughters since day one too... He has been more of a father them."

Mom shares pic of adorable baby and SA can't get enough: 'We need him on TV ads'

In more news about adorable kids, Briefly News previously reported that there is nothing that makes the hearts of South Africans melt like a picture of an adorable-looking baby, and a local mommy is playing her part to feed this insatiable appetite.

After an evening filled with chaos, @T_MokopaneleT took to Twitter to let her followers in on the funny antics her bundle of joy had been up to the night before. The picture shows the culprit lying on his stomach while he props himself up and stares straight into mommy's camera.

It may have been either the start or end of bath time for the little man, who was wrapped in a hooded towel. Behind him sat the source of the doting mom's frustration – a Bennetts plastic bag that likely contained some of the goodies she may have brought home for him that day.

Source: Briefly News