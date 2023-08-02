A man wakes up early in the morning to prepare his mother for work in a touching routine loved by many

The young man makes her food, a warm drink, and they hold hands in prayer before she starts her day

He pointed out that the roles switched as he is now the one waking his mother up to go to work

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A man wakes up at 5 am to ensure he makes his mother lunch and prays for her before she goes to work. Image: @phi.wo

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man wakes up at 5 am every morning, makes his mother tea and lunch and gets her ready before she goes to work.

They pray before she leaves the house, and he gets the car ready in a heartwarming and beautiful video.

A man helps his mother prepare for work in a touching video

The young man's emotional video touched the hearts of South Africans, who found it to be the most beautiful video they had seen that day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They also complimented the mother and said she raised a king who could care for his mother.

In the video, @phi.wo shares how he makes his mother a cup of tea and a lunchbox and helps her tie her shoes. He then packs her bag in her work car, and they prepare for the day by sharing a moment of prayer.

He also poured his heart out in a touching caption.

"It's crazy how the roles have reversed, and now I'm the one who is waking her up and making sure everything is ready before she leaves for work. I cherish these moments so much."

Watch the video here:

The son's gesture touched South Africans on the TikTok video

Netizens' souls were touched by the beautiful video showing the mother and son's bond.

Lorraine Moropa commented:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen online. God bless your heart."

Khumoetsile said:

"This is so beautiful. I'm in awe. Your mom raised a king."

Penny-Great Mona added:

"You will make an amazing husband."

Bongiswa Mbizela pointed out:

"May the love of God never be separated from you. Keep on loving and praying for your mom."

Neli Sim was touched.

"This is so beautiful to watch."

Mother-Son singing duo on TikTok video gives Mzansi goosebumps

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a mother and son singing together went viral on TikTok.

The mom and her child sang harmoniously, and their angelic voices broke the internet with 1.3 million views.

South Africans loved the video and thought that they were very talented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News