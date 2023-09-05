Sphelele Khune, the wife of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, was caught on video dancing the night away at a wedding

Many people commented on the video saying that it was refreshing to see Sphelele letting loose and enjoying herself

Netizens praised the mother of two for her dancing skills, adding that they were happy to see her taking some time for herself to have fun

A video of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's beautiful wife, Sphelele, dancing the night away at a wedding captured the hearts of many Mzansi netizens.

Sphelele Khune recently had a night of fun at a wedding that was caught on video. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mrs Khune lets her hair down with friends

The footage posted by Sphelele on her Instagram account shows her dressed in a stunning and sparkly one-arm dress as she takes the dance floor with a friend.

In the clip, the mother of two is seen letting her hair down as she dances happily without a care in the world.

"VIBE is our middle name. [Thanks again, my Phumz @phumie_ngubane]," Sphelele captioned the post.

Mothers and wives often juggle many responsibilities, such as taking care of children, running a household, and working outside the home. This can lead to stress and burnout, which can have a negative impact on physical and mental health. Having personal time away from family can help moms and wives relax and recharge, which can help reduce stress and burnout.

We're happy to see that mama Khune still takes some time out to have fun.

South Africans react to dance video of Sphelele having fun

Many netizens were just as glad to see the young wifey and mom dance and have a great time with other kids.

Luu_mdb said:

"Dankoooooo dankooooo."

Kagiso_sedikwe replied:

"Mom is getting down with other kids."

Mangi_kabini reacted:

"Arg maan this is beautiful you delivered."

Nhellagq commented:

"MamaBear getting down. Love to see it ke sana."

Phumie_ngubane replied:

"Washaa."

Sphesihle_august wrote:

"I knew you wouldn’t let me dance alone, friend. I sometimes forget ukuthi siyi vibe kanjani."

Djhappygalsa replied:

"Dlala Mamas."

Itumeleng Khune's missus Sphelele serves major wife goals, cooks idombolo over an open fire

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her wifey duties over the weekend.

Sphelele took to Instagram to share some photos revealing how she started a fire to cook a hearty traditional meal on a three-legged pot under the guidance of her mother-in-law. The images also showed her mixing the dough to make the dombolo (dumpling).

She captioned the cute post:

“MmeKhune Snr & MmeKhune Jnr on a Sunday. How’s your Sunday? Yes, I started the fire.”

Source: Briefly News